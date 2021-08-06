Wilson starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Rotherham United

Plymouth Argyle kick off their Sky Bet League One campaign away to Rotherham United on Saturday as the Pilgrims travel to the New York Stadium.

The clash in Yorkshire represents a tough start to league action for Ryan Lowe’s men and the hope will be that they can claim a scalp against the recently relegated Millers.

Lowe and his staff have been busy strengthening their existing squad over the summer, with the likes of Brendan Galloway, Macaulay Gillesphey, James Wilson, Jordan Houghton, Callum Burton, Dan Scarr, James Bolton and Ryan Broom all arriving from Luton Town, Brisbane Roar, Ipswich Town, MK Dons, Cambridge United, Walsall, Portsmouth and Peterborough United respectively.

This means that there will be plenty of competition for places at Home Park over the coming season as the new signings look to settle into the existing squad.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Plymouth Argyle’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 Blackpool (H) - 2020/21? 1-0 win 1-0 loss 2-0 win 2-0 loss

Here, we predict how Argyle could line up against Rotherham:

Michael Cooper is likely to start in goal for Argyle after nailing himself down as their number one keeper last season in what was an impressive campaign for the 21-year-old.

Lowe is likely to put out a back three of Galloway, Scarr and Wilson, with the trio having operated well alongside each other during the pre-season schedule.

That means the Pilgrims will deploy a central midfield three of Danny Mayor, Panutche Camara and Houghton, with the three players being tasked with being both defensively disciplined and creative in equal measure.

Meanwhile captain Joe Edwards and Conor Grant will act as attacking wing backs as they look to provide advanced options on the flanks as Plymouth look to flood forwards at every opportunity.

Which leaves a front two of Luke Jephcott and Niall Ennis leading the line in South Yorkshire as they seek to continue their strong form from the previous campaign.