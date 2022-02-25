Wilson starts: The predicted Fulham XI to play Cardiff on Saturday

Fulham will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table this weekend.

The Cottagers visit the Welsh capital to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Marco Silva’s side go into the game with a nine-point lead over second place Bournemouth, albeit having played two more games than the Cherries.

Fulham got back to winning ways midweek having lost to Huddersfield Town at the weekend, and they will be aiming for back to back wins.

Meanwhile, the hosts are currently 19th in the table and haven’t won either of their last two league games.

Cardiff have a comfortable 15-point gap to the relegation zone, but will want to extend that even further to ensure their safety in the division.

Here is how we predict Fulham will line up to face the Bluebirds this weekend…

Harry Wilson will likely come back into the fold after being rested for the 2-1 win over Peterborough United.

Silva made a few changes midweek, which he may now walk back after allowing players the time to rest up.

Bobby Decordova-Reid could move into the middle, allowing Fabio Carvalho to drop to the bench.

Nathaniel Chalobah could also come into the side in midfield in place of Jean Michael Seri or Harrison Reed.

With no fresh injury concerns, the league leaders should otherwise remain unchanged.