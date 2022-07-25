Wilson starts: The early predicted Bristol City XI to face Hull on Saturday

Bristol City begin their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Saturday.

Last season was a disappointing one for the Robins but Nigel Pearson’s side finished fairly strongly and have had an impressive summer, which has left plenty of supporters feeling positive about what the next nine months or so could hold.

City beat Hull 5-0 back in April but the Tigers have been busy in the first summer window since Acun Ilıcalı’s takeover was completed and will likely be a very different side on Saturday.

The Tigers have some injury concerns as well ahead of the season opener but how will the Bs3 outfit line up?

Here’s our early precited City XI to face Hull on Saturday…

20-year-old Stefan Bajic signed this summer and Max O’Leary remains at Ashton Gate but Dan Bentley will surely start between the sticks against Hull.

Ahead of him, the injury to Tomas Kalas means we’re likely to see Rob Atkinson, summer signing Kal Naismith, and the experienced Timm Klose as the back three.

Zak Vyner has got a lot of minutes as a right centre-back in pre-season but you feel Klose is still the preferred option there.

Jay Dasilva should start the game on the left flank while Pearson has suggested that Kane Wilson will be fit for Saturday’s game so he may well make his official debut at right wing-back.

Keeping midfield duo Joe Williams and Matty James fit could be vital for the Robins this term and it would be a surprise if they didn’t line up together at the MKM Stadium.

Wilson’s fitness has handed Pearson a big call to make in attacking midfield. Summer arrival Mark Sykes has been impressive in pre-season but 18-year-old talent Alex Scott may just get the nod over him after a brilliant performance against AFC Bournemouth on the weekend.

With Antoine Semenyo still recovering from his injury, Chris Martin and Andi Weimann will surely start up top as they look to build on impressive campaigns in 2021/22.