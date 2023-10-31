Highlights Newcastle United extended their unbeaten league run to six games with a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Eddie Howe's men currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

The Magpies could see some changes in their lineup for the EFL Cup match against Manchester United, including the potential inclusion of young players like Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United take on Manchester United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Magpies extended their unbeaten league run to six games with a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday night.

Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead in the 22nd minute, but Wolves responded well and equalised shortly after through Mario Lemina.

Wilson restored the visitors' lead from the penalty spot just before half time after Hwang Hee-chan was adjudged to have fouled Fabian Schar, but Hwang made up for his error when he levelled in the 71st minute to secure a share of the spoils for the hosts.

They face a United side who have endured an incredibly disappointing start to the season, and the Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side are eighth in the table after losing five of their first 10 league games, and they are eight points from the top four.

United beat Newcastle 2-0 in last season's EFL Cup final to secure the first trophy of ten Hag's reign, and the Dutchman is in desperate need of a victory in midweek to ease the increasing pressure on his position.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how the Magpies could line up.

GK: Nick Pope

Despite Howe making a host of changes against Manchester City in the last round of the competition, Pope retained his place between the sticks.

Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie will all be hoping for an opportunity, but Pope is likely to start once again.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento's game time has been limited at St James' Park so far since his £32 million move from Southampton this summer, with his only start coming against City in the last round of the EFL Cup.

However, Kieran Trippier is likely to be rested at Old Trafford, so Livramento could be given a chance.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles struggled for minutes last season due to the impressive partnership of Schar and Sven Botman.

But with Botman currently out injured, Lascelles has started the last seven games in all competitions, and he will captain the side once again against United.

CB: Paul Dummett

Dummett is another player who has found his game time restricted in recent years, with his only appearance of the season coming against City in the previous round.

Howe is unlikely to want to risk Schar with Botman sidelined, so the 32-year-old could partner Lascelles at the heart of the defence.

LB: Matt Targett

Targett joined the Magpies on loan from Aston Villa in January 2022 before making the move permanent last summer for a fee of £15 million.

Dan Burn has been preferred to Targett at left-back this season, with the 28-year-old making just two starts in all competitions so far, but he should be handed an opportunity in this one.

CM: Lewis Miley

Miley became Newcastle's youngest ever Premier League player when he made his debut as a substitute against Chelsea in May, and he made his first start for the club against City in the last round.

The 17-year-old was taken off at half time against Pep Guardiola's side, but Howe's midfield options are depleted after Sandro Tonali's suspension, so he could start once again.

CM: Sean Longstaff

Longstaff played a crucial role as the Magpies reached the EFL Cup final last season, scoring a brace in the semi-final second leg against Southampton.

The 26-year-old has been a regular for Howe's side so far this campaign, and he could start at Old Trafford.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton endured a tough start to his Newcastle career, but he has thrived since being moved into a central midfield role by Howe.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injury at times this season, but he has started the last three games after returning to fitness.

RW: Miguel Almiron

Newcastle's options in the wide areas are depleted with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson out injured.

Howe may be reluctant to play Almiron, but the Paraguayan is likely to start.

ST: Anthony Gordon

Howe is also facing a dilemma on who to start up front against United, with Wilson currently the club's only fit striker.

With important Premier League and Champions League games coming up, and given Wilson's injury record, he could be rested in this one, so Gordon may start in a central role.

LW: Lewis Hall

Hall joined the Magpies on loan from Chelsea this summer, with an obligation to buy for £28 million, plus a further £7 million in potential add-ons.

The 19-year-old has made just two appearances so far this season, but after being deployed on the left against City in the last round, he could start in that position once again.