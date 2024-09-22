Wilson Odobert joined Tottenham Hotspur from Burnley during the summer transfer window following the Clarets' relegation from the top-flight.

The wideman scored three goals and produced two assists in the Premier League last season, and also scored during his solitary appearance at the beginning of the current Championship campaign prior to his move to Spurs in a deal worth around £25m.

Odobert is a product of the Paris Saint Germain youth academy, and represented the Ligue 1 giants in the UEFA Youth League during the 2021/22 campaign, and scored three goals in just six appearances, as per FotMob.

However, the 19-year-old never played for PSG at senior level, but did make 32 league appearances for fellow French outfit Troyes, then of Ligue 1, during the 2022/23 season, and scored 4 goals as well as creating two assists in the process.

Odobert's contributions for Troyes earned him a move to Burnley, while just a year later he now represents Spurs, and will be hoping to help the north London club achieve success both domestically and in the Europa League.

Odobert's Spurs salary

Since the teenager left the Clarets to join Spurs, it has become evident that he is held in high regard by his new boss Ange Postecoglou, as he earned Premier League starts against both Everton and Newcastle United in late August and early September respectively, while he also made a substitute appearance during his side's mid-September meeting with bitter rivals Arsenal.

According to Capology estimates, Odobert is earning a weekly wage of £25,000 per week, which adds up to a yearly salary of £1.3m.

This is more than double the amount he was earning with the Clarets, according to Capology, who estimate the winger was on a weekly wage of £10,000 with his former club.

Odobert will hope to hit the ground running with Spurs soon

The fact that Odobert managed just five goal contributions in 29 Premier League outings last term does not exactly paint the picture that he is a prolific attacker.

Wilson Odobert 2023/24 Premier League stats as per FotMob Appearances 29 Starts 25 Goals 3 Expected goals (xG) 2.81 Assists 2 Expected assists (xA) 3.62

However, he did well considering the context that he was just 18 when he joined the Clarets, who managed just five wins in the top-flight last campaign.

Furthermore, the former Troyes man began the current season with a clear eye for goal, as he scored for the Lancashire outfit as they hammered Luton Town 4-1 at Kenilworth Road during the opening weekend of Championship action.

The fact that Odobert was named in Postecoglou's starting 11 during two of his first three Spurs appearances, demonstrating how highly rated he is by his new boss.

The 19-year-old will hope to find the scoresheet for the north London outfit as soon as possible, while an upcoming home fixture in the Premier League against Brentford, who Spurs will fancy themselves against, could prove fruitful.

Europa League clashes on the horizon with Azerbaijan-based side Qarabag as well as Hungarian champions Ferencvaros could also see Odobert finding himself in goalscoring positions, if he is selected by Postecoglou.

Given that the former Clarets man is still a youngster, it is clear that Spurs invested in him with future potential in mind, but Odobert will clearly want to score and assist as often as possible for his new club.