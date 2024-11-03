Wilson Odobert left Burnley to sign for Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window after the Clarets were relegated back to the Championship at the end of last season.

The 19-year-old scored for Burnley during their opening day victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in August, before he completed a £25 million move to Tottenham a few days later.

He was a standout player for the Clarets in the top flight last season, with three goals and three assists over the course of the campaign, despite the fact that he was part of a team that finished eight points adrift of safety.

Wilson Odobert's stats for Burnley in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 34 5 3

Odobert has made just two starts for his new club so far, having been sidelined by a hamstring injury for more than a month following his cameo against Arsenal in the North London derby.

Now, despite him returning to first team action in the closing stages of Spurs' recent victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, he has suffered a 'serious' setback that will rule him out once again.

While the France youth international will no doubt be frustrated that he has not been able to show what he can do at his new club just yet, he will still be happy that his wages have increased from when he was at Burnley.

Let's take a look at how Odobert's current wage compares to what it was during his time with the Clarets.

Wilson Odobert earns more at Spurs than he did at Burnley

Odobert signed for Burnley from French side Troyes in 2023, ahead of the Clarets' first season back in the Premier League following their title-winning campaign the previous season.

He had impressed with Troyes after joining them from PSG, where he had rejected a professional contract in favour of playing regular first-team football in Ligue 1.

According to data from Capology.com, which it must be stressed are estimates, the teenager was paid a weekly wage of £10,000 during his spell at Turf Moor, which is far less than the club's top earners at the time, Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork, who apparently received £45,000 per week.

In comparison, Odobert now earns £25,000 per week at Spurs, as per Capology.com, meaning that his yearly salary has increased from £520,000 to £1.3 million.

The prospect of playing for a club like Tottenham and making an immediate return to the Premier League would likely have been enough to convince Odobert to leave Burnley, but with the financial incentive as well, it must have been a no-brainer for the winger.

Wilson Odobert could become a key player for Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou seems to be a real admirer of Odobert, considering that he spent a significant amount of money to sign him and involved him in three of Spurs' first four Premier League games this season.

Timo Werner has looked unconvincing in terms of creativity so far this season, so there is a chance that Odobert could have staked a claim for a regular place in the team if he had stayed fit, a suggestion that is backed up by the fact that 17-year-old Mikey Moore has been getting opportunities in the Premier League.

With Moore and Odobert, it looks like Spurs could have two exciting players in wide areas for years to come.

Odobert's move to Tottenham has certainly benefitted him financially, and once he has returned to fitness, there is a good chance that Postecoglou will trust him to perform, so the move could also turn out to be ideal for him on the pitch.