This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wilson Isidor was one of Sunderland’s many summer signings, arriving on loan from Zenit St Petersburg.

The forward joined the Black Cats near the end of the transfer market, with the club looking to improve their attacking options.

The 24-year-old has scored twice in six Championship appearances, with the team enjoying a positive start to the new season.

The Frenchman has shown his versatility during his start to life at the Stadium of Light, playing across the frontline, as well as in the number nine role.

Sunderland have struggled to replace Ross Stewart’s goals since his 2023 move to Southampton, but Isidor could prove to be the solution they’re looking for.

Wilson Isidor’s differences to Ross Stewart

When asked whether Isidor can be the replacement to Stewart, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Wayne Doran claimed that he will need to prove himself over a great stretch of games before earning that mantle.

While he is pleased with the start the player has made with the team, he believes they are two very different types of players, and that more time is needed before a full judgement is made on his potential impact at the club.

“Wilson Isidor could definitely be a strong candidate to fill the striker void left by Ross Stewart,” Doran told Football League World.

“He’s fast, he’s powerful, likes to run in behind defences.

“He’s versatile, can play across the frontline, or as a central striker, giving us different options.

“Ross Stewart was more of a target man, however, with physical presence in the box while Isidor I think is a bit more dynamic.

“He has shown flashes of his goal-scoring ability in League One and the Russian League.

Related Exclusive: Brian Deane on Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Willy Gnonto and more FLW spoke exclusively to Brian Deane via Champions League Odds to get his thoughts on all things Leeds United and Sheffield United.

“He’s scored two goals in three games for us at the moment.

“But he’ll need to deliver on a consistent basis if he’s to match the goals of Ross Stewart.

“The Championship can also be challenging for players coming from other European leagues, but he’s done well to settle in so far.

“If he gets the right service, I think he can be deadly.

“However, he may need a bit more time to build up chemistry with the rest of the squad.

“But, in short, Isidor has the talent and potential to fill the gap left by Ross Stewart, but it will depend on how quickly he adapts to the league.

“If he finds his form, he could become a key figure in the squad, but he’s also got competition now that we’ve signed Aaron Connolly, which is only a good thing moving forward.”

Wilson Isidor’s impact at Sunderland so far

Josh Windass - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 6 (3) 2 (0) As of October 17th

Isidor has started three of his six appearances in the Championship, having missed the opening three games of the campaign before linking up with the first team squad in August.

After three substitute appearances, he was thrown into the starting lineup for the first time in September against Watford, scoring in a 2-1 loss.

The forward followed that up with another goal in a 2-0 win over Derby County just a week later, with his two strikes already proving important as Sunderland eye a promotion push this year.

Next up for Régis Le Bris’ side is a trip to face Hull City on 20 October in a 3pm kick-off.

Isidor has proven a shrewd signing by Sunderland

Sunderland spent all summer looking to add to their attacking options, with Isidor eventually joining on loan.

He has proven a smart signing so far, with two goals from three starts indicating he might have what it takes to help power the club to a promotion fight this season.

The next few weeks will be telling as to whether that was simply a short hot-streak, or if he is truly the real deal.

Adding Connolly as competition should only strengthen the team’s attacking prowess, leaving Le Bris’ side in a healthy position with their squad.