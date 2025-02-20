Sunderland could net themselves a significant amount of money if they were to sell Wilson Isidor this summer.

According to reports from Chronicle Live, scouts from Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace were left impressed by the Frenchman’s performance in the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Monday night.

Despite Regis Le Bris’ men falling to defeat in stoppage time, it is no surprise Isidor caught the eye, as he displayed the level of quality he possesses yet again with a pinpoint finish to put Sunderland ahead in the first-half.

The frontman only made his move to the Stadium of Light a permanent one during the January transfer window, but his impressive performances this season mean that Sunderland could already find themselves facing substantial offers for him in the summer.

Isidor has been superb this season

Only Borja Sainz and Joel Piroe have found the net more times than Isidor in the Championship so far this season.

The striker has been a revelation since moving to the North East from Zenit St Petersburg in the summer. He initially joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal, but his performances in the first half of the campaign were so impressive, that Sunderland opted to exercise their option to sign him on a permanent basis as early as February.

Wilson Isidor Championship stats, with league ranking (as per Fotmob) Apps 30 Goals 12 (=3rd) Goals per 90 0.46 (=14th) Shots per 90 2.8 (=14th) Big chances created 7 (=23rd) Big chances missed 15 (=2nd)

Although the official fee for Isidor was undisclosed, it was believed to be in the region of £3million (according to the Chronicle Live).

Given how effortlessly he has adapted to the English game, Isidor is already making that fee look tiny.

Monday night’s strike to put Sunderland ahead at Elland Road was the latest in a growing catalogue of eye-catching goals. It was a goal that encapsulated everything that he brings to Le Bris’ team.

Isidor showcased his strength and power by expertly pinning and then rolling Ethan Ampadu, before coolly slotting the ball past Illan Meslier and into the corner, via the inside of the far post.

A scarcely believable pair of stoppage time penalty misses in the 0-0 draw at Burnley in the middle of January was a notable down point, but Isidor has certainly proven his mental strength in the way in which he has bounced back from that disappointment.

The 24-year-old has notched four goals and one assist in the six games since that clash in Lancashire.

Sunderland would surely make a huge amount of profit on Isidor

Although he has only been at Sunderland for less than a year, given how high Isidor’s stock is right now, there must surely be a temptation for the club to sell him on in the summer.

As big a blow as it would be for the Black Cats to lose their talisman, with the likes of Spurs and Crystal Palace sniffing around, Sunderland could surely drive their asking price up significantly.

Palace are no strangers to taking young stars from the Championship. Millwall academy graduate Romain Esse was the latest to make the switch to the Eagles in January, while the South London outfit have also helped turn Ebere Eze from a promising Championship youngster into a genuine England international.

With the way the transfer market is now, Premier League clubs are beginning to throw more money at Championship players, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter making big money moves in the summer.

Losing Isidor so soon would undoubtedly be disappointing for Sunderland and especially the fans, but it would almost certainly see them net a huge profit from just one year’s work on the player.

Re-invest that profit wisely, and it could easily go towards three or four top-quality players to ensure the Black Cats have the strongest possible chance of either achieving promotion or Premier League survival next season.

If Le Bris’ men are to get over the line this season, becoming a Premier League club would only serve to add more money to Isidor’s valuation. If the Black Cats became a top-flight outfit once again, they could at least be safe in the knowledge that only the country’s genuine top clubs would be a step-up.

For now though, all attention at the club will be geared towards securing their return to the Premier League. With a tense end to the season ahead for Sunderland, Isidor could yet make an even more valuable contribution.