Wilson Isidor has issued a promise to Sunderland supporters that the Black Cats will come back stronger, after they drew in Championship action for the third time in a row this weekend against Coventry City.

Regis Le Bris' men took a 2-0 lead into the second half, with Isidor opening the scoring at the Stadium of Light in the 17th minute.

Dennis Cirkin doubled the Wearside outfit’s lead before half-time, but goals from Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni pulled the Sky Blues level in the closing stages.

Sunderland have now drawn their last three league games in a row before going into the November international break, and this run of form has seen the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United close the gap behind in the table.

Wilson Isidor issues Sunderland AFC promise after third successive draw

Current Sunderland talisman Isidor has posted a message to social media in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The forward has promised supporters that the team will come back stronger after the international break, with their sights firmly set on a challenge for promotion this season.

“End of a difficult week for us, far from our ambitions,” Isidor wrote, via Instagram.

“But we’ll work hard to be back stronger.

“Ha’way the Lads!!”

Isidor bagged his fifth goal of the campaign when he gave Régis Le Bris’ side the lead in the opening stages of Saturday’s clash with Coventry.

The Frenchman has proven himself as a strong addition to the side since arriving in the summer on loan from Zenit St Petersburg, appearing in 12 of their opening 15 fixtures.

He is Sunderland’s top goal scorer at this stage of the campaign, with the Wearsiders fighting for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Le Bris’ side will retain an automatic promotion place going into the November international break, but recent results have left them in danger of dropping out of the top two.

Sunderland AFC’s recent form could be a cause for concern

The Black Cats will be looking to get back to winning ways once they return from international break, with their most recent victory coming against Oxford United on 26 October.

Draws with QPR, Preston North End and Coventry in the fixtures since have seen them drop valuable points, only scoring twice in that run.

Sunderland's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Coventry City (H) 2-2 Preston North End (A) 0-0 QPR (A) 0-0 Oxford United (H) 2-0 win Luton Town (A) 2-1 win

However, they still have an impressive haul of 31 points from a possible 45, keeping them ahead of the likes of Leeds United, Watford and Burnley.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face an in-form Millwall side on November 23, and The Den is always a tricky place to go for any Championship side.

Disappointing run shows how far Sunderland AFC have come

Sunderland are going into the last international break of 2024 disappointed despite being inside the top two.

That’s a huge sign of the progress they’ve made in such a short space of time under Le Bris, with Isidor proving crucial to that.

The three draws in a row are poor results, especially throwing away a 2-0 lead at home to a managerless Coventry.

But Sunderland ended their run of two games without a goal, which is a positive to take from this game, and should have players returning to fitness once we’re out the other end of this November break.