Highlights Mariners face early season fitness concerns ahead of League Two clash with Fleetwood Town, limiting squad options and strategical decisions.

Injury recoveries for key players like Danny Rose and Curtis Thompson shape Grimsby Town's starting XI choices for the upcoming fixtures.

Anticipation builds for Grimsby's opening match lineup against Fleetwood, with a focus on goalkeeper Jordan Wright and forward Donovan Wilson's roles.

As Grimsby Town prepare to go from the east coast to the west to begin their 2024/25 League Two campaign against Fleetwood Town, supporters' attention focuses on what starting XI head coach David Artell will select for what is a difficult-looking clash against Charlie Adam's side, who were plying their trade in the division above last season.

Injuries have disrupted the Mariners' pre-season, and ongoing fitness and recovery issues will somewhat dictate how the Blundell Park side set-up in the early part of what is a heavily packed schedule, with league points or cup progression at stake every four days in what is sure to be an ever-demanding 10 months of EFL action.

As mentioned in a previous article, key men Danny Rose and Doug Tharme have spent the summer recovering from injuries and treatment, while midfield leader Curtis Thompson faces up to 10 weeks out with a strain picked up in the friendly at National League York City a fortnight ago.

Striker Rose has been involved in recent friendlies, getting some minutes under his belt, but it's highly likely he'll be used from the substitutes bench at Highbury Stadium if required, as he continues to build his fitness. With those factors in mind, and the continued absence of forward Rekeil Pyke, Artell's selection options are more limited, though the squad is looking stronger on the whole than it did a couple of weeks ago.

Grimsby Town's early season schedule for the 2024/25 campaign Date Opponent League/Cup 10/08/24 Fleetwood Town (A) League Two 13/08/24 Bradford City (H) Carabao Cup First Round 17/08/24 Cheltenham Town (H) League Two 22/08/24 Notts County (A) League Two 27/08/24 Manchester City U-21's (H) FL Trophy Group Stage 31/08/24 Bradford City (H) League Two 07/09/24 Chesterfield (A) League Two

Here, we look at putting together the starting XI we believe the Grimsby boss will go with at Fleetwood, all things considered.

(Predicted formation(s) - 4-3-3/4-5-1)

Goalkeeper - Jordan Wright

25-year-old Wright joined the Mariners this summer after Grimsby paid League One Lincoln City an undisclosed fee for his services. He's widely regarded as first-choice goalkeeper, and is likely to get the nod ahead of Jake Eastwood.

Right-back - Tyrell Warren

The versatile Warren signed a two-year-deal at Blundell Park following his release from divisional rivals Barrow at the end of last season. Able to play a few positions, the 25-year-old is predominantly a right-back, and while it's the toss of a coin between him and Lewis Cass for the full-back role, we've gone with the former Manchester United youngster to start on the opening day.

Left-Back - Denver Hume

Former Sunderland and Portsmouth left-back Hume is staying in North East Lincolnshire for another season after initially joining in January. While there's not much to choose between the 25-year-old and new signing Matthew Carson for the left-sided role, a slight injury to the latter in a recent friendly will likely see Hume start on Saturday.

Central Defender - Harvey Rodgers

With Doug Tharme still on his way back from summer surgery, Rodgers is almost certain to start in the right-sided centre-back position. As the Mariners side are looking a little small physically on the whole, the former Accrington Stanley defender will be responsible for taking command when defending set-pieces.

Central Defender - Cameron McJannet

Left-footed central defender McJannet arrived at Blundell Park in the summer from League of Ireland club Derry City. Comfortable in possession and a good reader of the game, it's hoped his attributes will compliment his defensive colleagues this season.

Central Midfielder - Evan Khouri

Injury to Curtis Thompson and the wait for further midfield arrivals has seen Khouri start most friendlies in the holding midfield role. He's improved in that position throughout those games, and deserves a long-awaited proper chance to see how he fares in League Two.

Central Midfielder - Kieran Green

Bustling midfielder Green occasionally divides opinion among the Mariners fanbase. He seems a favourite with Artell, however, and his all-round game has clearly improved under the former Gibraltar international. In the absence of Thompson, Tharme and Rose (from the start), Green offers leadership and physicality to a mainly lightweight Grimsby side.

Central Midfielder - George McEachran

23-year-old ball-playing midfielder McEachran was signed this summer following his release from Swindon Town. Comfortable in possession and able to pick a pass, the former England youth international will be responsible for keeping things ticking over for the Mariners.

Winger/Wide Forward (Right) - Jason Dadi Svanthórsson

Icelandic international winger Jason Dadi Svanthórsson is an exciting summer addition at Blundell Park. While he'll need time to settle into a new country and culture, Mariners supporters are hoping he can provide the pace and consistent goal contributions he displayed in his homeland for previous team Breidablik.

Winger/Wide Forward (Left) - Charles Vernam

Direct wideman Charles Vernam has had his share of injury issues of late, but now in his third spell at Blundell Park, Grimsby supporters are well aware of his talents, and will be hoping he can stay fit and drive his side forward on the left side. He and Svanthórsson, along with new loan signing Luca Barrington should provide a welcome edge in the wide areas for Artell's men.

Striker - Donovan Wilson

With captain and last season's leading scorer Danny Rose still working his way back to full fitness, the starting forward's responsibility falls to Donovan Wilson. Quick, strong and a good finisher of both feet, the former Sutton United man is an adequate back-up, and will look to provide Artell's side with a threat on the break this weekend.

Subsitutes - Jake Eastwood (GK), Lewis Cass, Callum Ainley, Danny Rose, Luca Barrington, Cameron Gardner, Matthew Carson (if fit enough)

There's still scope for new arrivals to make the starting line-up or the substitutes' bench ahead of the weekend, but with everything considered and the absence of key figures, this is the squad we feel David Artell will likely start with for Saturday's game at Fleetwood with what he has at his disposal at the time of writing. There are options to switch things around, however, both in terms of tactical approach and personnel, as the Mariners and their supporters brace themselves for another roller-coaster Football League campaign.