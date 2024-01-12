Highlights Coventry City has made an excellent start to 2024 with impressive wins against Middlesbrough and Oxford United.

Despite conceding goals, Coventry City looked threatening in attack and gained confidence from their performances.

Coventry City faces a tough challenge against top-of-the-table Leicester City, but another win is possible if they maintain their strong lineup.

Coventry City have made an excellent start to 2024.

Securing a 3-1 away win at Middlesbrough on New Year's Day, which must be seen as an excellent result considering how talented Michael Carrick's side are, they would have been expecting to secure a comfortable win against Oxford United last weekend.

Putting out a strong starting lineup against Des Buckingham's side, it's no surprise that they emerged victorious again with an emphatic 6-2 victory.

They will have been disappointed to have conceded two goals - but they looked a threat every time they went forward against the U's and that should give them plenty of confidence ahead of this game.

Currently in eighth, they are set to face a Leicester City side that sit at the top of the Championship table.

It will be a tough ask for Mark Robins' men to seal another win - but it's possible.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash, we have selected the lineup that the Sky Blues' boss may go with at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

GK: Brad Collins

Ben Wilson didn't do enough against the U's to regain his starting spot.

With this, Collins has to stay between the sticks for now, although it will be interesting to see whether Wilson can be a regular starter again before the end of the season.

LB: Jake Bidwell

Bidwell was decent against Oxford, breaking forward when having the chance to and causing the U's problems.

At the moment, he seems to be an undroppable figure at the CBS Arena and he thoroughly deserves his starting spot.

CB: Liam Kitching

After serving a three-match suspension, Kitching should be available again and although it's a risk to throw him straight back in, you would probably back him to be picked by Robins.

He has proved to be a decent summer addition from Barnsley thus far.

CB: Bobby Thomas

Thomas, who has also spent time with the Tykes, should return to the starting lineup.

He only came off the bench last Saturday - and his batteries should be fully charged because of that.

RB: Milan van Ewijk

Van Ewijk probably beats Joel Latibeaudiere to a starting spot on the right-hand side.

However, the latter scored last weekend and will be looking to push either van Ewijk or the central defenders for a place in the first 11.

CDM: Ben Sheaf

Sheaf scored last weekend, finding himself in the right position at the right time to put the Sky Blues 2-1 up.

He could be influential once again tomorrow - although he faces a tough midfield battle.

CDM: Josh Eccles

Eccles did well for much of the reverse fixture - but he will probably start in the middle of the park tomorrow.

His defensive contributions could prove to be crucial.

LW: Haji Wright

Dropping Kasey Palmer felt harsh because he scored an excellent goal last Saturday.

However, Wright has been a key contributor in the final third this term after finding his rhythm and he could be a crucial figure in helping Ellis Simms.

CAM: Callum O'Hare

O'Hare is another crucial attacking player and he's probably the man who will make a difference for the Sky Blues if they come out on top.

Able to thrive in an advanced midfield role, expect him to get on the ball and cause problems.

RW: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Sakamoto scored a brace against Boro and was a menace against Oxford too, so it would be a surprise if he doesn't start again.

He should appear on the right-hand side - and will be keen to get the better of his full-back - whoever he may be.

ST: Ellis Simms

Simms may not have scored last weekend - but he was a physical presence and someone who can cause defences problems.

He has already thrived at this level before, so Robins needs to keep faith in him for now, even with Matt Godden also available.