Wilmot starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Huddersfield tonight

Stoke City are looking to close the gap on the Championship’s top-six this evening when they take on Huddersfield Town.

Town sit sixth in the table heading into this weekend, with Stoke down in 11th after four defeats in their last five Championship fixtures.

Michael O’Neill’s side will know the importance of a victory to keep Huddersfield in touching distance, with the fixture not quite teetering on must-win, but certainly one that the Potters could do with all three points from.

As a result of that, and as our graphic shows, we might see quite an attacking line-up from O’Neill. Not in terms of ditching a wing-back system, but more with the personnel he could call on.

Jack Bonham may continue in goal, whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka should retain their place in a three-man defence. Ben Wilmot, though, returns to join them, replacing James Chester.

Josh Tymon registered two assists last week against Fulham and will provide width from the left, with Tommy Smith doing the same from the right.

Lewis Baker and Joe Allen, then, provide a midfield pivot once more.

In terms of the attack, it might be time to unleash Jaden Philogene-Bidace, as well as recalling Tyrese Campbell to the starting line-up. That duo form part of an attacking trio with Jacob Brown, despite Steven Fletcher coming back into contention.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Stoke City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Stoke player Charlie Adam ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No