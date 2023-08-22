Highlights Everton is considering increasing their bid for Leeds forward Gnonto to around £30 million, with crucial talks scheduled between the two clubs.

Gnonto has requested a transfer away from Leeds and is currently training alone, but Leeds has been blocking moves to the Premier League.

Leeds should seriously consider selling Gnonto for the reported valuation of £30 million, as it would provide funds for further transfers and eliminate a potential distraction.

Willy Gnonto's agent has outlined his frustration at Leeds United blocking moves to the Premier League so far.

The latest update from Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, who claims Everton are weighing up another bid for Leeds' forward, which could be worth up to £30 million.

The Toffees remain keen and intend to increase their bid, he wrote: "We understand that, having rejected their last offer of around £25m (£20m+5m), the Toffees’ intention this week is to make a further and likely final bid, nearer to the £30m mark. Crucial talks are set between Everton and Leeds over the next few days."

Gnonto was one of the major positives to come out of the club last season, due to his impressive performances at the age of just 19. However, his presence at Elland Road is currently overshadowing other matters at hand at the club, with Gnonto not present for the most recent EFL Cup game against Shrewsbury Town nor the leagues clash with Birmingham City or West Bromwich Albion, either.

It was revealed by the Daily Mail that the teenage forward had asked to be left out of the matchday squad as he wants a transfer away from Elland Road despite featuring prominently in the first Championship game of the season against Cardiff City. He has since handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing a move, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Daniel Farke has also revealed that the 19-year-old is currently training alone away from the first-team squad:

What's the latest on Gnonto's potential move to Everton?

The Toffees are the most interested party, and are in need of reinforcements, as highlighted by the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa. Sean Dyche's side have moved to bolster their forward line with the signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan for the season, as well as Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP, but that hasn't stopped them from pursuing the Leeds forward.

Gnonto's agent, Claudio Vigorelli, spoke to Radio Sportiva and outlined the current state of affairs, with him and his client frustrated at Leeds for blocking a move to Everton so far, he said: "The situation is complicated. Leeds are blocking the requests we have in the Premier League."

He went on to play down speculation linking Gnonto with a move back to Italy, with Gnonto's main aim in the last week or so of the transfer window to return to the top-flight of English football.

Should Leeds sell Gnonto?

The Whites made the correct decision in initially sanding firm over Gnonto, but are entering the territory of needing to cash-in for figures around a £30 million valuation.

They have handled this well, considering Gnonto's transfer request and the subsequent comments from his agent, but with not long left in the window, they should be minded to find a solution, as having him remain is a mere distraction from other on-field matters at this stage.

It could also give the Whites plenty of funds to play around with to do further work of their own in the transfer market should they sell the forward to the Toffees in advance of deadline day.