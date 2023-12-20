Highlights Leeds United's Willy Gnonto is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The club is now willing to listen to offers for Gnonto after refusing approaches in the summer.

Gnonto's performances have been poor this season, and former player Carlton Palmer suggests Leeds would only get between £10-£15 million for him.

There were plenty of rumours and speculation surrounding the future of Leeds United's Willy Gnonto over the summer, and January looks set to be more of the same.

Despite Leeds enduring a poor season in the 2022/23 season, which culminated in relegation from the Premier League, one of the major positives to come out of the club was the capture and emergence of the Italian at Elland Road.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was often an exciting option from the bench or when given a chance to prove himself. The forward notched four goals and collected a further four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League.

However, his involvement has not increased this season in the way many perhaps expected it to, and he's had to settle for a place on the bench for the most part - Crysencio Summerville and Dan James have been in blistering form of late. Football Insider have since claimed that Gnonto is not happy with how things are going for him in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United wingers comparison (2023/24 season so far - all competitions) Player Appearances Starts Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 20 18 10 6 Willy Gnonto 17 7 1 1 Dan James 21 18 7 4 Jaidon Anthony 16 3 1 0

He had previously asked to leave, but after positive talks with the club earlier in the season, Gnonto decided to stick around. However, things can change quickly. Here, we round up all the latest news regarding the future of the 20-year-old.

Leeds United's Willy Gnonto stance

A number of Premier League and Serie A sides are monitoring the situation surrounding Gnonto ahead of the January transfer window next month.

According to Football Insider, the Italian is attracting potential interest ahead of the winter market in the new year. Not only that, but they claim that the Whites are now willing to listen to offers for the winger after refusing multiple approaches last summer.

There is nothing to suggest that a move is forthcoming, or if Leeds would look to sign a replacement, but the latest report appears to suggest that the winger's Leeds career could be over.

Carlton Palmer: £10-15m is the most Leeds will get for Gnonto

As is the case with any player whose involvement is significantly decreased, Leeds will most likely see a slash in the fee required to move Gnonto on, as former Leeds and England international Carlton Palmer echoes when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

He said: "Leeds' stance was that he wasn't for sale, despite being banished from the first-team squad after feeling he was unable to play after offers were rejected throughout the summer.

"However, his performances this season have been poor. He's only started six games and scored one goal with a further assist.

"Leeds rejected a £25 million bid from Everton in the summer, when he tried to force a move. They won't see that type of money again, so I think £10-£15 million is the most Leeds would look to get for a player underperforming in the Championship."

Robinson: Gnonto would struggle for games at Spurs

Paul Robinson believes it could potentially be difficult for Tottenham and Leeds to agree a Joe Rodon and Gnonto swap deal because the latter isn't starting regularly for the Whites at this point, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Rodon hasn't been linked with a permanent switch to Elland Road yet, but he has been an imperious addition at the heart of Leeds' defence and Gnonto has been linked with a move to Spurs in the past.

Speaking on this subject, Robinson said: "He’s (Rodon) a top player. I think he’ll do extremely well in this Leeds side, whether it’s Championship or Premier League, and as far as a deal goes for him I think it’s something that the club should and will look at.

"Whether Willy Gnonto’s involved in that you don’t know. Is Gnonto of the level that could get into that Spurs team? He’s struggling to get into the Leeds team at the moment, not doing it on a regular basis."