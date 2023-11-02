Highlights Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto still wants to leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Gnonto's season has been disrupted by transfer speculation and an injury, with only one goal in nine competitive appearances so far.

While Gnonto may want to leave, staying with Leeds and helping them secure promotion to the Premier League may be a better option for his career. Whatever happens, he should avoid making himself unavailable for games again.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is still keen on sealing an exit from the Whites ahead of the January transfer window, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The Italy international tried to force an exit during the summer transfer window amid links to other clubs, with the player even making himself unavailable for ties against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City earlier on in the season.

At the time, the Whites publicly stated that he wasn't for sale and they followed through on that, with the player's tactics to seal an exit failing to work in the end.

However, this could be the first of a few battles between the player and the club, with the next window opening in January.

With the player seemingly not keen to play in the Championship, he may be keen to push for an exit from Elland Road once again this winter, though it remains to be seen how he will conduct himself after hitting the headlines for making himself unavailable earlier in the campaign.

How has Wilfried Gnonto got on this season?

The early part of his season was disrupted by this transfer speculation and his decision to make himself unavailable - but he did manage to get himself on the scoresheet in Leeds' 4-3 away win at Ipswich Town.

That result potentially helped the Whites' fanbase to keep faith in Daniel Farke following an underwhelming start to 2023/24.

That strike at Portman Road is his only goal of the season so far in his nine appearances, which will disappoint him considering he would have wanted to make more of an impact at a lower level.

However, he did pick up an injury at Hull City, so his season hasn't been the smoothest.

With more game time under his belt, he could potentially get himself on the scoresheet more often.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's stance on a January exit from Leeds United?

Corriere dello Sport believes his stance hasn't changed on making an exit, with the player keen to leave Elland Road.

The same report has claimed that Gnonto wants his next destination to be the Premier League or Serie A, which makes sense considering he's already in England but represents Italy at a senior international level.

However, one team he won't be heading to in January is Lazio, who aren't interested in adding attacking additions in January and with this, aren't planning to sign the winger at this point.

But a switch to Everton could potentially be on the cards, with the Toffees reportedly retaining their interest.

How should Wilfried Gnonto conduct himself in January?

With the Whites at the top end of the division, Gnonto should be looking to stay at this stage to see if he can get the club back to the top flight.

He may not be starting every game, but he might be able to get himself back to the top level with his current side and with the club currently in third place, they aren't out of the race for the top two just yet.

Championship Table P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 14 21 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 14 9 25

One thing he can't afford to do is make himself unavailable for games again.

Many Leeds fans have forgiven him for that first incident back in the summer, but they won't be as forgiving in January if it happens again.

If an opportunity to move does pop up though, he has every right to take it, but he should only get involved once an offer is accepted.