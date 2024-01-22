Highlights West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign Willy Gnonto from Leeds United, indicating that Leeds may need a replacement for the winger.

Manuel Benson is viewed as a potential replacement for Gnonto, as he operates as a left-footed right-winger and could add a new dynamic to Leeds' attacking lineup.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and David Brooks are other options for Leeds as potential replacements, with Rak-Sakyi offering speed and directness and Brooks providing versatility as a right-winger or attacking midfielder.

West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Willy Gnonto from Leeds United this month, and the Whites may be in need of a replacement in January.

The latest report comes from Football Insider, but the interest in his services has never truly gone away. His immediate future was always likely to be a topic of conversation between now and the end of January, but the Hammers are seemingly leading the race.

Gnonto's future is partially up in the air as he has struggled somewhat this term for the regular game time he would hope to receive, especially at such a key stage in his development as a footballer.

After starting the early season fixtures, an ankle injury sustained by the 20-year-old then handed Dan James his chance to shine on the right flank, where his contributions in the final third in recent months have made it difficult for Farke to justify dropping him for the Italian.

It means that Gnonto has struggled to break into his plans consistently, featuring just 23 times from their opening 30 games in all competitions, but crucially, that includes only nine starts.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - as of 20/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 51 5 5 Italy 13 1 2

Recent reports stated that West Ham United have taken an interest in the 20-year-old, according to a report from SportsLens. The Irons took an interest in him during the summer - but were unable to get a deal over the line then and were said to be keen to see whether Leeds' stance changed.

Fresh reports have emerged since, with Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming that Leeds are now expecting the sale of Gnonto before the end of the transfer window to David Moyes' side.

Here, we take a look at some potential replacements the Whites could target as ideal replacements for the winger if he seals a switch to West Ham.

Manuel Benson

Per the same report from Tavolieri, Benson is viewed as a replacement for Gnonto, should he move to West Ham. The Burnley winger has also been linked to fellow promotion chasers Southampton, who want to take him on a temporary basis.

It has since been reported from Football Insider on Saturday afternoon that Leeds had edged ahead of Russell Martin's side. They claimed that the deal is in 'very advanced talks' after a fresh round of discussions which had taken place beforehand.

If Gnonto were to depart, it could mean a retooling of Leeds' forward line, due to the fact most of their wingers prefer the left-hand side, including Gnonto. Ian Poveda is their only specialist right-winger, with the likes of James and Crysencio Summerville generally better off the left flank but capable of playing on the right when required.

Benson operates as a left-footed right-winger, but has fallen down the pecking order with Burnley, meaning a move could be on the cards for him this month. His profile, especially as a player for the right-hand side, is desperately needed. He has scarcely been utilised by Vincent Kompany despite being heavily involved last season.

He is direct, and can shoot from range, which would add a new dynamic for Leeds. The ability to come off the bench and impact games was also a particular aspect of his game for Burnley, which Leeds haven't had enough from their substitutes this season. The signing of Benson could aid Farke's ability to impact games, whilst adding another left-footer to their attacking pool.

Manuel Benson - 2022/23 Championship statistics Appearances (Sub) Goals when starting Goals from the bench Assists when starting Assists from the bench 33 (19) 7 5 0 3

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

A less experienced option could be the Crystal Palace winger, who is a player that attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the summer after an incredible season on loan with Charlton Athletic last year. It seemed to be a two-horse race, as both Leicester City and Ipswich Town were named as possible destinations for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. However, he remained at Palace.

According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City as well as Blackburn Rovers and Hull City were keen on bringing the exciting youngster to their respective clubs in this transfer window. The 20-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks last campaign and dazzled with his speed and directness, as well as showcasing his two-footed ability.

He has played eight times in all competitions for the Eagles so far this season but with only two starts in the EFL Cup, and a loan may be the best thing for his development this January, if Palace change their stance on him by then. Leeds would be an excellent temporary home for him on their right flank, helping to fix their issue, in the same way Benson would whilst giving Rak-Sakyi exposure at a higher level in a promotion-chasing team.

He is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue, but would benefit hugely from a Championship loan, should Palace send him out temporarily again.

David Brooks

Brooks is predominantly a right-winger but can also operate as an attacking-midfielder more centrally as well, and perhaps Leeds' plan should be to to sign another profile like that. He fits the bill in those two respective positions; however, he has endured a difficult few years of late.

On October 13th 2021, the Welsh international was confirmed to have been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma. He would make a full recovery on May 3rd 2022, when he announced on his social media that he had been given the all-clear and was now cancer-free.

In spite of that, Brooks played his next league match on 18 March 2023 and has made 23 appearances since then for Bournemouth across the last two seasons, but has plenty of competition for places on the South Coast in his area of the pitch now.

In 17 games this season, Brooks has scored twice, but only started five games in all competitions. This could be a concern for him, with Wales playing Finland in March for a European Championship qualifier, and the winner will play in a final against Poland or Estonia for a chance to go to Germany this summer.

A fully fit and consistently playing Brooks is among Wales' best players, but he needs regular game time, which is not currently coming as often as he would like with Bournemouth. The Cherries have Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Justin Kluivert, and Dango Outtara operating in the sorts of areas Brooks would like to, so perhaps a loan is his best bet.

Leeds could offer him a solution to that problem, as well as a solution to their own issue of needing a left-footed right-winger, should Gnonto depart. He has been linked, and the Welshman is reportedly a target for the Whites as they look to bolster their attacking options this January.