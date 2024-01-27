Highlights Leeds are confident of agreeing a new contract with Willy Gnonto despite interest from other clubs.

Leeds need to utilise Gnonto better by playing him in his preferred position on the left wing.

Tying down Gnonto to a new contract protects his value to Leeds and allows time for him to integrate back into the starting lineup.

There were plenty of rumours and speculation surrounding the future of Leeds United's Willy Gnonto during the summer transfer window, but that looks to be a thing of the past with the 20-year-old set to extend his contract at Elland Road.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was often an exciting option from the bench when given a chance to prove himself. The forward notched four goals and collected a further four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League.

However, his involvement has not increased this season in the way many perhaps expected it to, and he's had to settle for a place on the bench for the most part, especially with both Crysencio Summerville and Dan James in blistering form of late.

He had previously asked to leave during the summer amid interest from Everton, but after positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club earlier in the season, Gnonto decided to stick around. Naturally, due to his lack of game time since then, there have been question marks surrounding his future.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - as of 25/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 51 5 5 Italy 13 1 2

Willy Gnonto transfer latest

It was reported over the weekend that West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign Willy Gnonto from Leeds this month, according to a report from Football Insider.

Fresh reports have emerged since, with Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri claiming that they are now expecting the sale of Gnonto before the end of the transfer window to David Moyes' side.

But, in spite of all the recent rumours and reported interest, Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas has revealed that Leeds are growing in confidence that they can agree a new contract with Gnonto.

In Sky Sports' transfer centre (22/01 - 15:24), the report states that: "Leeds are increasingly confident of agreeing a new contract with Wilfried Gnonto.

"Gnonto’s current deal expires in 2027, but he has had interest from other clubs over the last 12 months – namely from Everton.

"He was not in the squad at all for Sunday’s game against Preston.

"Nevertheless, Leeds are keen to agree new terms with the Italy international, who is still just 20 years old."

That has been confirmed by Phil Hay of The Athletic. He is reporting that the club have long been keen to tie him to improved terms if Gnonto was willing to accept.

Leeds need to utilise Gnonto better

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith, naturally, is pleased with the news, but hopes that the Whites find a way to incorporate Gnonto back into the starting XI in his best role.

He said: "It's obviously great news to get Gnonto tied down to a new contract; putting to bed all that speculation that's still lingering from the summer after what happened.

"The West Ham links never really looked like materialising for me given what they need long-term, but at least we know now that there's nothing to worry about from any team for the rest of January.

"For fans, though, they would be justified for not having forgiven Gnonto for what happened back in August.

"But it was obvious that he was badly advised by people around him, like his agent, and a lot of his actions were guided by that. He has apologised since with his actions at the club.

"His form hasn't been great since he came back into the squad, but he's got his head down and proven to Farke that he is committed to the club, and Farke's mentioned that he's been working hard in training before.

"A way to get the best out of him now, when his new contract is finalised, is to stop playing him on the right-wing, because most of his strengths are stifled out there.

"As a young, exciting attacker, he works better from the left, cutting inside."

Leeds are doing the right thing at this point

Smith is completely correct, with Gnonto best as a left-sided attacker, cutting into the half spaces to get snapshots away at goal, or to combine quickly with Leeds' central players.

Inverting from the right onto his left-foot, or playing as a touchline winger to whip in crosses, is not suiting him to his strengths.

The Italian needs players to bounce quick one-two passes off of and can do that much more easily on the left.

The bigger picture, is tying down a valuable young player to an improved deal, though. That either protects his value to Leeds, or gives both the club and Gnonto time to integrate him back into the starting line-up at some stage.