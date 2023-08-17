Highlights Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto has attracted interest this summer, with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked.

Gnonto had a successful debut season, scoring four goals and providing four assists for Leeds.

Despite transfer speculation, Leeds has stated that Gnonto will not be sold this summer, and the club is holding an internal investigation into his conduct.

There has been plenty of interest in Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto this summer, with speculation continuing to grow ahead of September's transfer deadline.

Despite Leeds enduring a poor season in the 2022/23 season, which culminated in relegation from the Premier League, one of the major positives to come out of the club was the capture and emergence of the Italian at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old forward was signed on transfer deadline day from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

Gnonto had to be patient for his chance with the Whites, as the then boss Jesse Marsch had the winger establishing himself with minutes for the Under-21’s side initially, but he quickly proved himself worthy of a first-team berth.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was an often an exciting option from the bench or when given a chance to prove himself. The forward notched four goals and collected a further four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League.

It has previously been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the West Yorkshire outfit, but the bid was swiftly knocked back by Leeds.

Gnonto was not present for the most recent EFL Cup game against Shrewsbury Town nor the league clash with Birmingham City, either.

It was revealed by the Daily Mail that the exciting teenage forward had asked to be left out of the matchday squad as he wants a move away despite featuring heavily in the first Championship game of the campaign against Cardiff City.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

As rumours continue to gather pace surrounding Gnonto's future at Elland Road, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italian international, here.

Simon Jordan provides Gnonto verdict

The former Crystal Palace chairman-turned pundit now joins a long list of people who have been left unimpressed by the youngster's actions, via The Leeds Press.

Jordan said: “A player signs a contract for two reasons. One, because it preserves their livelihood, the other, because it preserves the club’s position to either hold the player to a contract or subsequently sell him. Often you get into a situation where one party, and often it’s the player, can’t get what he wants, in this case it is Gnonto.

“I mean, God forbid that he ever actually has any real adversity in his life, because it’s such a terrible thing that he is having to stay at a massive football club like Leeds and picking up a really decent salary. What kind of characters are these people? Pull on the shirt, get on with it. Have some substance.”

Spurs' Gnonto interest emerges

Leeds issued a statement last week revealing that they are now holding an internal investigation into Gnonto's conduct, but have made it clear publicly that the 19-year-old will not be sold this summer, with no relegation release clause affecting the forward like some of his other team-mates.

Everton could return to bid again for the player who has refused to take part in Leeds' last two games in the league and cup, but now face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who recently received a huge boost to their transfer kitty following the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

According to Rahman Osman of London World, Spurs are now in the running to sign Gnonto, although they are still behind Everton as they are just keeping tabs on developments for now as they weigh up whether to make a move or not, with that money there to be spent on a few players for the Premier League giants.

Speaking via his pre-West Bromwich Albion press conference, Leeds' boss explained that Gnonto has been training away from the main first-team group whilst the situation continues to be resolved with the Italian.

He also sent a clear message to the want away winger and his counterparts, stating that: "It's important that you show some strength and some steel (with players). The club is bigger than anyone."