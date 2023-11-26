Highlights Willy Gnonto's lack of regular game time at Leeds has impacted his consistency and sharpness on the field.

Despite his potential and technical ability, consistency has never been a strong point in Gnonto's game.

Gnonto's preferred position on the left flank may not align with Ange Postecoglu's style at Tottenham, making the transfer less logical for the club.

A number of clubs are said to be interested in Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto, both in his homeland of Italy and domestically in England, including Tottenham Hotspur.

A saga involving the 20-year-old Italian attacker transpired at the back end of the summer, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

Everton were the most-linked club, and the winger eventually handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

Leeds reportedly turned down a bid of £25 million from the Toffees in the summer, according to Sky Sports. They also claimed that Everton actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but slowly rose to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons.

More recently, Serie A outfits, Roma and Lazio were reported to be keen on the Italian international according to TEAMtalk. However, in August, it was reported by London World that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Gnonto following Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich earlier that month.

Those links to Spurs have persisted since, with the Daily Express reporting that a deal could be struck which includes Gnonto moving to Spurs as part of a deal to take Joe Rodon permanently to Elland Road.

The interest is vast, and Gnonto's lack of regular game time recently could see him depart West Yorkshire, with his future likely to be a topic of conversation between now and January.

Is Gnonto consistent enough to play for Tottenham?

One of the issues Gnonto has had this season, is playing regularly for Leeds. His season has been somewhat stop-start, due to a combination of things.

Part of which was his own doing after he refused to play, then he succumbed to an ankle injury against Hull City and Dan James and Crysencio Summerville made those positions their own after hitting a good vein of form.

Gnonto has struggled to make an impact since, which is made more difficult when only coming off the bench. This season, he has played 12 times for Leeds, scoring once and assisting once. The winger has started seven times in those appearances.

At his best, Gnonto is frightening. He can be a devastating player in transition, and a dynamic one-vs-one threat in settled play. His ceiling is extremely high, but consistency has never been a strong point in his game.

That could be in part due to his lack of regular game time, to build a run of games and sharpness, but also partly due to his age. Young players can notoriously be up and down, and consistency builds with further experience.

Even as a purple patch player, Gnonto has all the raw tools to be a success at a top-flight club. In terms of technical ability, few wingers are as good as him in the Championship.

His cameo against Rotherham showed glimpses of a player who is building confidence and sharpness once again.

Would Gnonto be a good fit at Spurs?

The other potential issue is that Gnonto may not be the archetypal Ange Postecoglu winger. Gnonto is a versatile forward, who can play as a left-winger, second-striker, and potentially on the right. However, he naturally prefers the left flank where the pitch opens up for him to invert.

Although Postecoglu has experimented with inverted wingers, he has generally preferred a player to play on their strong foot, with right-footers on the right and vice versa on the left. Gnonto has been deployed from the right for Leeds, but does not suit playing at those angles as much.

The Italian international may add depth as a utility forward to their attacking line, but if he doesn't gain further consistency and develop as more of a touchline winger, then the transfer makes little sense for Spurs for what would likely be a significant sum.