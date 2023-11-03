Highlights Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto believes his team has the quality and players to win any game, including tonight's clash against Leicester City.

Leicester City's success this season is not surprising given the caliber of players they have, but the number of wins they've accumulated early on has been a pleasant surprise.

Leeds United, despite being underdogs in tonight's match, have the players and manager to compete with any team in the division and could potentially take points away from the King Power Stadium.

The Whites look set to take on one of their hardest assignments of the season, if not the hardest, as they make the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have won 13 of their 14 league games this term and are currently on course to smash Reading's 106-point record, which would be a remarkable achievement for Enzo Maresca's side.

Their success comes as no real shock considering the calibre of players they have at their disposal, but the number they have been able to pick up during the early stages of the campaign has been a surprise, with the players needing to adapt to Maresca's methods.

They also lost a number of key players during the summer including Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Youri Tielemens, but the Foxes have been able to cope without the trio thus far.

And they already look to be firm favourites to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds have also made a positive start to the campaign, although their opening set of results before the first international break of the campaign has perhaps put them at a disadvantage.

Winning just one of their opening five league matches of 2023/24 before improving their results, that has allowed the magnificent Leicester and Ipswich Town to pull away from them, with a nine-point gap between the Tractor Boys in second and the Whites in third and Kieran McKenna's men even having a game in hand.

Championship Top 3 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 14 21 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 14 19 25

Leeds have a good chance to reduce this deficit tonight - and disrupt the momentum of another promotion competitor.

What did Willy Gnonto say ahead of Leicester City v Leeds United?

Considering they don't have the home advantage this evening and the fact they sit 14 points adrift of the Foxes, the Whites are probably the underdogs going into this game despite the strength of their side.

But Gnonto is confident that they can win this game, saying: "I think we are buzzing, it’s a great game. They’re in top form and at the top of the league.

"When you start to play football, you want to play these type of games. I feel like this is the best moment to do it because we are in top form and they are also good at the moment.

"We try to go into every game with the same way, we want to win, we know we have the quality and the players to do it, on the pitch and the bench as well. If we just go into the game the same way and with the same mentality, we can win."

Can Leeds United win against Leicester City tonight?

Leeds certainly have the calibre of players at their disposal to get a result tonight.

At the back, Joe Rodon is an excellent player to have at this level and the experience of Sam Byram could also pay dividends for them.

Higher up the pitch, the likes of Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville can shine, with the latter enjoying a very good campaign thus far.

The Dutchman is one to keep an eye on, because he could be deadly for the Whites if he gets opportunities in the final third.

Leeds also have the calibre of manager at their disposal needed to take on all sides in this division and be competitive, so it wouldn't be a major shock to see the visitors take a point or three away from the King Power Stadium.