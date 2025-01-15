This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are willing to allow Wilfried Gnonto to leave the club during the current transfer window if the right offer is made, amid interest from several Saudi Arabian clubs.

That's according to Football Insider, who report that a significant offer for Gnonto's services could tempt the Whites to sell their wideman in an effort to reinvest the money into their squad.

Willy Gnonto 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 25 Starts 20 Goals 4 Assists 5

Leeds fan pundit makes Gnonto admission amid Saudi Arabia transfer interest

Amid transfer interest in Gnonto, Football League World asked our Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith, what the right price for the Italy international would be, or if Leeds should not be selling him at any cost.

Kris said: "Willy Gnonto hasn't really been amazing of late for Leeds, he's not really grabbing games by the scruff of the neck, like we've so often seen from him since he joined us in the Premier League a couple of years ago as a teenager.

"He's always had that ability to just win matches on his own when he's at it.

"Having said that, though, I still wouldn't be considering any bid for him in the January window, Saudi Arabia or anywhere else, because he is the best player in the Championship, when he's at it, and at his best, and that can happen for us in the second half of the season.

"If Leeds do find that (Gnonto) form again, in the business end of this campaign, I think we have a much greater chance of lifting the title when May comes around.

"How much a Saudi Arabian club is ready to offer us right now, for Willy Gnonto, is a bit of an interesting one because we've just tied him down to a new long-term contract, and he's clearly happy to be here.

"So I do think it would take a really absurd amount of money to let him go, and obviously, that might turn the heads of the club and Gnonto himself, just because of the amount of money that he'd be getting offered.

"But I just don't see how, from a sporting perspective, that this would make any sense for us."

Gnonto can be a real asset for Leeds amid Championship title race

The Whites currently sit top of the Championship table with 20 games left to play, and have every chance of lifting silverware come the end of the campaign.

However, allowing Gnonto to leave Elland Road midway through the season would likely damage the Whites' title credentials amid close competition from fellow automatic promotion challengers Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

As alluded to by Kris, the 21-year-old winger is not currently on top form, and hasn't scored since his side's 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on 10th December.

However, Whites boss Daniel Farke and the Elland Road faithful know just how good Gnonto can be, while the Italy international has already notched four goals and five assists in 25 Championship appearances and 20 starts.

His ability in the final third would be a solid asset for the West Yorkshire outfit as they battle for a spot in next season's Premier League, while a top-flight spot should be more important to the club than any transfer fee they could yield for one of their star men.