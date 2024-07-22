Highlights Everton progressing well in talks for Wilfried Gnonto, willing to pay up to £20 million this summer.

Everton and Leeds United’s talks over a deal for Wilfried Gnonto are believed to be progressing well.

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees are willing to pay up to £20 million to sign the Italian this summer.

Gnonto’s future at Elland Road is up in the air following the club’s failure to gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Whites lost the play-off final to Southampton, consigning them to the Championship for a second campaign.

This could lead to the departure of the winger, who contributed eight goals and two assists from 36 appearances in the league last season (all stats from Fbref).

Wilfried Gnonto's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.44 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.56 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.44 Shot-creating actions 3.54

Wilfried Gnonto transfer latest

Everton are eyeing a move for Gnonto this summer as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his attacking options.

It is understood that the proposed sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for a reported £50 million will give them the funds needed to get active in the transfer market.

The Premier League side are willing to pay up to £20 million to prise the player away from Elland Road.

However, Leeds are holding out for up to £25 million, indicating there is still a gap in valuation between the two clubs.

But it is believed that talks are progressing positively, and there is no current risk that a deal cannot be found.

Gnonto is keen to make the switch to Goodison Park, as he eyes a return to Premier League football.

The 20-year-old previously made 24 appearances in the English top flight during his time with Leeds, contributing two goals and four assists as the team finished 19th in the table.

Everton made an attempt to sign the player last summer, but were unable to strike an agreement with the Yorkshire outfit.

There is greater optimism that a deal can be found this year before the 30 August deadline.

Leeds United’s summer business

Leeds are looking to build a team capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Daniel Farke will be hoping to keep key players too, but the departure of Gnonto appears increasingly likely.

The Whites have already signed Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle as part of their plans to bolster their first team squad.

However, the Italian could join the likes of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara in departing Elland Road this summer if a deal can be agreed with Everton.

£25 million fee for Gnonto would be good business

Gnonto didn’t quite kick on in the same way that Crysencio Summerville did last season, so his departure won’t come as big of a blow as if the Dutchman departed.

Given he was signed for a relatively small sum, a reported £3.8 million back in 2022, a fee in the region of £20 to 25 million would be very good business.

While losing him will make the Leeds team worse, this could be what’s needed to resolve any lingering financial issues.

His exit could allow for reinvestment back into the side, and could open the door for one or two more signings before the window closes next month.