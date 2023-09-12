Highlights Wilfried Gnonto surprised many by staying at Leeds United despite transfer requests from Everton. He has since made impactful appearances for the club, scoring and starting in recent matches.

Gnonto showcased his talent while representing Italy, making impressive dribbles in his limited playing time. He could potentially earn more opportunities under new manager Luciano Spalletti.

Gnonto's name appeared on a list of players ready for a move to a big club, highlighting his potential. The Italian prodigy ranks 80th on the list, indicating interest from top clubs.

Question marks lingered over the head of Wilfried Gnonto all summer, but how has he been getting on recently after he was retained by Leeds United?

Most were shocked when Gnonto was still a Leeds player after the transfer deadline had passed. Despite various approaches from Everton, the forward stayed put. The Toffees launched numerous bids that resulted in Gnonto submitting a transfer request.

The Italian refused to play for the club earlier in the season, and sat out alongside Luis Sinisterra, who has since joined Bournemouth on loan.

He eventually came back into the fray for the Whites' 4-3 victory against Ipswich Town, netting his side's second in a dramatic contest. Gnonto then started against Salford City in the Carabao Cup, and Sheffield Wednesday in the league.

Willy Gnonto features for Italy

The 19-year-old was selected to be part of the Italy senior squad by Luciano Spalletti, and featured against North Macedonia on Saturday.

Gli Azzurri boasted the larger share of possession, but ultimately disappointed. A Ciro Immobile strike shortly after the interval was cancelled out by Enis Bardhi with ten minutes to play. At this point, Gnonto was handed his 12th international cap, replacing Lazio forward, Mattia Zaccagni.

He came on and looked to be the livewire that the Italians were crying out for. The Leeds star played just eight minutes, but made more dribbles than anybody else on the pitch. Unfortunately, this was not enough to secure Italy the three points away from home.

Another chance for Gnonto with Italy?

Spalletti was appointed as Italy manager recently, following the resignation of Roberto Mancini, who won the European Championships before failing to qualify for the World Cup the following year.

The new boss took charge of his first outing on Saturday, so is yet to decide on his preferred starting XI. Due to the poor result, changes are likely to be made, so Gnonto's impressive cameo could see him introduced against Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

His side are in desperate need of points, as they currently sit third in their European Championships qualifying group. They have a game in hand on their upcoming opponents, but a defeat would see that gap increase to six.

If Gnonto is selected, then a positive performance could spark a consistent run of matches in the national team. Italy need to change something if they are to avoid missing out on qualification for three of the last four major tournaments.

Is Gnonto ready for a big move?

Gnonto was named within a data driven list that compiles the top 100 players who are ready for a move to a big club. The CIES Football Observatory considers both a player's playing time and the sporting level of matches played, and ranks them appropriately.

The Italian prodigy was one of the young players to feature, following his failure to complete a move to one of Europe's top five leagues during the summer transfer window.

Benfica defender, Antonio Silva tops the list, whilst Southampton stopper Gavin Bazunu also makes the top ten. Leicester's Callum Doyle, Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney and Swansea City's Nathan Wood all feature ahead of Gnonto, who is placed in 80th.