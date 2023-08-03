Highlights The future of Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United is uncertain as relegation to the Championship has cast doubt over several first-team squad members.

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Gnonto, but the player has shown no interest in signing for the Merseyside club.

The price tag set by Leeds has led to an impasse in negotiations, with the club looking to make a significant profit from any potential sale. Everton is now exploring other alternatives, including Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton.

The future of Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United is up in the air this summer.

Relegation to the Championship has cast doubt over the futures of several first team squad members at Elland Road.

Among them is Italian winger Gnonto, who stood out as a breakthrough talent in the side last season.

The forward made 24 appearances in the league last year, contributing two goals and four assists as the team finished 19th in the table.

That ended the club’s three-year stint back in the top flight, but Daniel Farke will now be aiming to lead his players straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Does Gnonto have a future at Leeds United?

It remains to be seen whether Gnonto will be part of that process, or if he will depart the Yorkshire side within the next few weeks.

The 1st September deadline is fast approaching, meaning any decision over his future will have to be made soon.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the 19-year-old.

What is Gnonto’s stance on a transfer?

Everton have been the club most heavily linked with a move for the forward this summer.

The Toffees are looking to bolster their attacking options after just barely surviving in the Premier League last year, at Leeds’ expense.

Sean Dyche is keen to bring Gnonto into the fold at Goodison Park, but has so far reached a significant stumbling block.

According to TEAMtalk, the player has no interest in signing for the Merseyside club.

Gnonto has made it clear to his agent that his preference would be a move to Serie A if he did depart Elland Road this summer.

Leeds United force stumbling block

Football Insider has claimed that the price tag that Leeds have placed on Gnonto has also led to an impasse in negotiations.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, but a deal has yet to be agreed by the sides.

Dyche is an admirer of the winger’s talent, and is pushing hard to complete the signing, but Leeds are holding firm in their valuation of Gnonto.

Leeds signed the winger for just £3.8 million last year, but are looking to make a significant profit from any potential sale this window.

Gnonto has a contract with Leeds that runs until the summer of 2027.

Everton seek Gnonto alternatives

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League side are exploring a move for Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton.

Due to their inability to convince Leeds or Gnonto of a move to Everton, the Toffees have now turned their attention to the Saints’ winger as a potential alternative.

Southampton signed the forward for £22 million, but he was unable to help steer the club clear of a relegation battle last year.

A £15 million bid for Gnonto proved not enough to convince Leeds of a sale, which has now seemingly led to them to chase other targets.

However, with four weeks still left in the window, perhaps there will be further twists and turns surrounding the future of the Leeds youngster.

Leeds get their Championship campaign underway on Sunday against Cardiff City.