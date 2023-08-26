While there has been an exodus of players from Leeds United this summer, following the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, one player who has so far remained at Elland Road is Willy Gnonto.

However, it has not always seemed as though that would be the case, with plenty of speculation around the future of the winger, who was one of the few bright sparks for Leeds last season.

Indeed, the Italy international has not made an appearance for the club since the opening day of the campaign, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

There have though, since been some fresh twists when it comes to the situation surrounding the 19-year-old and his future at Elland Road recently.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest news surrounding Gnonto and his situation at Leeds to have emerged in the past few days, right here.

Training return comes with a Daniel Farke warning

Despite it looking like a long way back for Gnonto at Leeds just a few days ago, it seems the winger is now once again back in the first-team picture at Elland Road.

Speaking earlier this week, manager Daniel Farke confirmed that the teenager has returned to training and is in contention to feature against Ipswich on Saturday afternoon, after apologising and explaining the situation to the Leeds boss, something Farke has praised him for.

Even so, it seems this is not a situation that Farke will be tolerating for a second time, as when further discussing the events surrounding Gnonto, the Leeds manager was quoted as saying: "My decision was to give him a second chance and if he impresses in training he will earn a spot in the squad.

"I'm always open to give a young player a second chance, but he knows that there is no third chance. The ball is in his court now."

Everton could make final Willy Gnonto bid

One club that seemingly tried particularly hard to get a deal for Gnonto over the line this summer were Everton.

It has been reported that the Premier League side have made four bids for the winger amid the uncertainty around his future at Leeds, although The Times had claimed that a move had collapsed due to the Toffees' proposed structure of payments for the winger, with it also suggested that Leeds have placed a £40million price tag on the Italy international.

However, it seems Everton may be set to have one final go at securing a deal for Gnonto, as when discussing their pursuit of the winger, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Everton will make a last attempt to increase the offer to convince Leeds. But if the bid is rejected again, they will definitely leave negotiations and look for another target as a new offensive player."

Luis Sinisterra connection

Gnonto is not the only Leeds player to have been absent in recent weeks amid uncertainty around their future, with fellow winger Luis Sinisterra another who had apparently not been considered for selection amid the questions over a potential departure.

However, it seems that like Gnonto, the situation regarding the Colombian international has also been resolved, allowing him the chance of a return to the fold.

Speaking about Sinisterra's availability ahead of his side's clash with Ipswich on Saturday afternoon, Farke was told Leeds Live:"We have Luis Sinisterra back in the squad and Willy back, so it is an improved situation on last week. You can't compare the situations between Luis and Willy​​​​​.

"With Luis there was a legal issue, a contractual issue and uncertainty and clarity about his contract. It was a situation that has obviously also distracted him.

"I showed some leadership and said Luis we need your quality but this makes no sense you being here because I need you to be 100 per cent focussed on training and the game.

"That was why we didn't involve him, but since the start of the week the situation is sorted and we have clarity about his contract situation.

"I had a good chat with him and he's in a much better place and is ready to go and work 100 per cent for this club, so we took him back into the dressing room and training. It's good we have a player of his quality back."