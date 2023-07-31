Highlights Napoli have shown interest in signing Wilfried Gnonto, showcasing his talent and potential.

Rudi Garcia's side will have to raise funds before making a deal for Gnonto, giving other clubs a chance to swoop in.

Gnonto is reportedly eager to leave Leeds, so it would be in the club's best interest to negotiate his departure quickly to avoid any negative impact on squad morale.

In the aftermath of Premier League relegation, Leeds United have had their resolve tested in the transfer market, with various high-profile players either already departing or attracting stern interest.

And the case has been no different for Wilfried Gnonto, who has earned suitors across Europe courtesy of his fleeting moments of brilliance last term as Leeds returned to the Championship after three years back in the big time.

After arriving from Swiss outfit FC Zurich the previous summer, Gnonto showed the Elland Road faithful just what he is all about by notching four goals and assists apiece across all competitions in his debut campaign, all the while breathing in a refreshing and renewed dimension of dynamic energy into the Whites' frontline.

While it was not enough to keep the West Yorkshire club in the top flight of English football, it has been enough to convince clubs both domestically and on the continent that he is worth a punt on, which has subsequently spelled uncertainty upon his Leeds' future.

His future at the club is something that Leeds will naturally want to get clarity on sooner rather than later, however, as they gear up to initiate what they will hope to be a successful promotion bid at home to Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

That said, here is all the latest news surrounding Gnonto's Leeds future.

Napoli enter Wilfried Gnonto transfer race

In what comes as a real testament to Gnonto's footballing ability and potential, Napoli have now taken an interest in luring the Italian international back to his homeland, as per Football Insider.

Gnonto is highly-rated within Italy, having already featured on 12 occasions for the national side and previously plied his trade within the Inter Milan academy system.

Napoli won last season's Serie A by a whopping 16-point landslide last term and as such will be competing in next term's Champions League, meaning they represent a potentially-tantalizing option for Gnonto moving forward.

There, he could well slot straight in to one of Europe's most devastating frontlines alongside star duo Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

However, it is believed that Rudi Garcia's side will have to raise funds first before engineering any sort of deal for the attacker, which could allow their rivals in the race to launch a swoop in the meantime.

The report states that this pertains to a fee in the region of £20m, an outlay that Leeds would be willing to give the green light to as it would make a monumental profit on the £3.8m figure they forked out for his services back in August.

Is Gnonto eager to leave Leeds?

Additionally, journalist Dean Jones has provided an interesting update to Give Me Sport on Gnonto's Elland Road future, and claims that the 19-year-old is angling for an imminent switch.

Jones explained: "At the moment, it's not impossible they both (Gnonto and Tyler Adams) stay, but we will have to see if that remains the case as we get towards the start of the season and other clubs realise these two are still up for grabs.

"I hear that Gnonto wants to leave. I think he'll get a bit restless if he's playing in the Championship when it kicks off.

"So, let's see how it all develops."

If this sentiment is true, then it firmly appears as though it is in Leeds' best interests to negotiate Gnonto's departure sooner rather than later, as an unhappy player can often threaten to hamper squad morale and any form of a feel-good factor around the club, which is the last thing new manager Daniel Farke needs.

Everton face potential Gnonto transfer ultimatum

No secret has been made of Everton's admiration of Gnonto.

However, they are said to face a significant stumbling block in their pursuit of the Italian forward and may well have to summon some of their own faces towards the exit door before sanctioning any possible deal.

This is according to journalist Paul Brown, who recently spoke to Give Me Sport and delivered a claim on the transfer saga.

"I would say it's one to watch," Brown explained.

"I think, at the moment, they would struggle to pay what Leeds are likely to want for Gnonto unless somebody goes.

"If Demarai Gray leaves, they might be able to throw a bit more money at it. But, at the moment, I don't think it's gone any further than the briefest of enquiries to see how much Gnonto might cost.

"I don't think Everton will follow that up unless there's some money coming in."

Everton have had to cut back financially as of late owing to unsuccessfully overspending over the last few years, so this update does not come as too much of a surprise, and it could well halt Everton's attempts to make the signing as there will likely be clubs with a bigger transfer kitty circling before long.