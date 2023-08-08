Leeds United got their Championship campaign off to a start on Sunday with a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

Daniel Farke’s side found themselves 2-0 down going into the half-time break, but salvaged a late draw with a 95th minute goal from Crysencio Summerville.

It was a disappointing result for the Whites considering the expectation surrounding them going into the new campaign.

This was Farke’s first competitive game in charge of the Yorkshire club, with the Elland Road crowd packed to the brim with anticipation.

Many have predicted Leeds as the favourites for automatic promotion this season, as they seek a place back in the Premier League at the first time of asking.

What is the latest news surrounding Wilfried Gnonto?

One player who could be key to a promotion charge is Wilfried Gnonto.

However, the Italian’s future is up in the air amid speculation he could depart the club this summer.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the 19-year-old…

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with the Bluebirds, Farke insisted that the club are not considering any outgoings in the remainder of the window.

Everton have been linked with a move for Gnonto, but the German has indicated that the Toffees may have to look elsewhere to strengthen their attack.

Leeds have already lost a number of high profile first team stars this transfer window, and could be about to lose Tyler Adams to Chelsea, so are keen to hold on to Gnonto beyond 1 September.

"Yes, we need them all,” said Farke, via Leeds Live.

“Now it's important to strengthen the squad more or less in all areas.

“So my topic is not to speak about possible outgoings, it's more like what we'd like to speak about some incomings.”

Bowyer’s prediction

Former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer has tipped Gnonto to wreak havoc on Championship defences this season.

Speaking on Talksport, the 46-year-old expects a lot from Leeds this year given some of the talent they’ve been able to hold onto.

He has cited Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas as experienced figures who will be key to the team, but has tipped Gnonto to be the real difference maker.

“I’m looking forward to seeing that young lad [Wilfried] Gnonto,” said Bowyer, via TBR football.

“I’m so looking forward to him because I think with his pace and directness, I think he’s just going to cause so many problems this season.”

Gnonto’s stance

According to Teamtalk, Gnonto has no interest in joining Everton this summer.

The Premier League side have already had a bid worth a reported £15 million rejected by Leeds.

But the Italian has now made it clear through his agent that he has no interest in joining Sean Dyche’s team.

However, he has left the door open for a return to Italian football.

Gnonto came through the academy at Inter Milan before signing for FC Zurich at just 16-years-old.

A return to the Serie A giants could still be on the cards, if Simone Inzaghi’s side decide to show concrete interest in the player after reports that they were considering a deal.