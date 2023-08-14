Highlights Leeds United starlet Wilfried Gnonto has attracted interest from Premier League side Everton after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Gnonto, who joined Leeds from FC Zurich, made an impact with four goals and four assists in 28 games.

Everton had an opening offer of £15 million rejected, but Gnonto has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Toffees and wants to join them, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

There is plenty of interest in Leeds United starlet Wilfried Gnonto this summer, not least from Premier League side Everton.

Despite Leeds enduring a poor season, which ended in relegation from the Premier League last year, one of the bright sparks was the emergence of the Italian at Elland Road during 2022/23.

The 19-year-old forward was signed in a last minute deal for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day last summer for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

Initially, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch had Gnonto establishing himself with minutes for the Under-21’s side, but he quickly made the step up into the first-team fold.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was an exciting option when given a chance and collected four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League.

It has previously been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the Whites, but the bid was rejected by Leeds.

Gnonto was not present for the most recent EFL Cup game against Shrewsbury Town, after it was revealed by the Daily Mail that the exciting teenage forward had asked to be left out of the matchday squad as he wants a move away despite featuring in the first Championship game of the campaign against Cardiff City.

This has added further fuel to the idea that Everton may still be keen, with Gianluca Di Marzio outlining their interest alongside that of Aston Villa.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

As rumours continue to gather pace surrounding Gnonto's future at Elland Road, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italian international, here.

The Italian international's future has been the subject of much transfer speculation throughout the summer but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gnonto has made his mind up on where he wishes to be come the end of the window.

Romano believes he is keen to join Everton despite other reported interest from the Premier League and Serie A, too.

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms and a five-year deal with the Toffees but remains a Leeds player for now.

Jermaine Beckford gives Gnonto verdict

Speaking upon the matter regarding Gnonto, former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford explained that there could be a way back into the fold for the Italian.

He said: "Yes it could be salvageable, as long as when he's called upon, he knuckles down, puts the work in and shows us that big smile. Ultimately, if there's a move on the table, there's a move on the table.

"There's not much people can do as long as the price and valuation is met. What we want to see from the other side of it, is the positivity that got him noticed in the first place. As long as he continues doing that, there's always a way back."

Everton end Gnonto pursuit?

Fellow Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has signed for Everton on loan from the West Yorkshire outfit with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

That move came in spite of late interest from Aston Villa, and the 26-year-old has made the switch to Goodison Park to seek an immediate return to playing top-flight football.

However, the knock-on effect of that is that, according to 90min, the deal to secure Harrison has put an end to the Toffees’ attempts to sign the Italian winger as well. Everton have now added Harrison, on top of Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti, to their forward line.