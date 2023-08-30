Relegation for Leeds United during the 2022/23 season was always going to have lasting repercussions on the playing squad, including calling into question the future of many players, but one who has so far survived the exodus is young star Willy Gnonto.

However, it has not always seemed as though that would be the case, with plenty of speculation around the future of the winger, who was one of the few bright sparks for the Whites last season.

The Italy international had not made an appearance for the club since the opening day of the campaign until this weekend, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

There have though, since been some fresh twists when it comes to the situation surrounding the 19-year-old and his future at Elland Road recently. He is now back in full training with the rest of the squad.

He signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Since then, it has been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the West Yorkshire outfit, but the bid was quickly knocked back by Leeds.

Sky Sportshave also claimed that Everton have actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons. However, all of them have so far been turned down by Leeds.

However, the player has made a return to action, playing in the weekend's game against Ipswich Town.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

As rumours continue to gather pace surrounding Gnonto's future at Elland Road, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the 19-year-old, here.

Emotional Leeds return

Gnonto went straight back into the team and scored against Ipswich during the 4-3 win, sparking a shush celebration to the Town fans, but his relief was also visible at full-time.

Everton's final Gnonto bid

Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers has claimed that the Toffees are weighing up another bid for the 19-year-old, which could be a package deal worth up to £30 million.

Everton intend to increase their bid for the player who handed in a transfer request recently in the hopes of one last push for the player, he wrote: "We understand that, having rejected their last offer of around £25m (£20m+5m), the Toffees’ intention this week is to make a further and likely final bid, nearer to the £30m mark. Crucial talks are set between Everton and Leeds over the next few days."

That story has since been corroborated, with Everton now preparing to submit one last offer for Leeds' winger, according to journalist Rudy Galetti who spoke to Give Me Sport.

"Everton will make a last attempt to increase the offer to convince Leeds, but if the bid is rejected again, they will definitely leave negotiations and look for another target as a new offensive player."

Everton transfer activity

Everton have signed Portuguese striker Beto from Italian side Udinese to bolster their forward options, perhaps increasing Leeds' chances of retaining their young star forward.

However, Alex Iwobi has since been linked to Fulham, possibly re-opening up the possibility of Gnonto joining the Toffees before the Friday deadline.

Naturally, they play the same position, and Everton are likely to need a replacement, should Iwobi depart the club for the West London side.

Social media sightings

Gnonto, meanwhile, has been spotted enjoying his weekend following the Ipswich win, with sightings of him at Leeds Festival on Sunday alongside teammates Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter, as revealed on Twitter: