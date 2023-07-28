There is plenty of interest in Leeds United starlet Willy Gnonto this summer.

Despite relegation from the Premier League during the 2022/23 season, one of the shining lights was the emergence of Gnonto at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old forward was signed in an 11th hour deal for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day last summer for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

Gnonto is a full Italian international already, and is the nation's youngest ever goalscorer already, but that didn't matter at Leeds. Initially Jesse Marsch had Gnonto establishing himself with minutes for the Under-21’s side but he quickly made the jump into the first-team.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was a bright spark and picked up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

Gnonto frequently showed flashes of his brilliance, with the highlight perhaps being when he volleyed in spectacularly in the FA Cup clash against Championship opponents Cardiff City.

Former Norwich City and Borussia Mönchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has since taken charge at Leeds, but the two-time Championship winner is facing the prospect of losing further key players such as Gnonto this summer.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

As rumours continue to gather pace surrounding Gnonto's future at Elland Road, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italian international, here.

Napoli join Serie A race

According to Football Insider, Napoli have joined Everton in the race for the 19-year-old winger.

They are not the first Italian side to be keen to secure his signature, as earlier in the window, Serie A giants Juventus had been linked to the Italian international. According to Calcio Mercato, two more Italian outfits in the form of AC Milan and Fiorentina were said to be eyeing up deals for the attacker, too.

Nothing has materialised yet, but La Gazzetta dello Sport have also previously detailed a further Italian giant in the form of Inter Milan and confirmed Juventus have also enquired over the availability of Gnonto.

Everton assess alternative options

Everton are set to step up their interest in signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City, giving Leeds renewed hope of retaining Gnonto.

It had been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the Whites, but the bid was rejected by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Since then, Ignazio Genuardi has revealed that the Toffees are set to prioritise the signing of the Nigerian following the failure to secure any of their alternative targets, such as Gnonto, Moussa Dembele, and El Bilal Touré.

Leeds to sell other wingers?

There are a number of wide options in Leeds' squad currently, with Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Dan James, Helder Costa, Ian Poveda, and Crysencio Summerville all on the club's books currently.

Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that Crystal Palace are admirers of the latter: Summerville. Palace have lost Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise is attracting attention from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, too.

Leeds are looking to offload some of their wide players, but Gnonto is not thought to be one, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic. However, should Summerville be sold to Palace, it could give the Whites renewed hope of retaining Gnonto, and assuring him game time next summer.