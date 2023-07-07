Relegation for Leeds United in 2022/23 will have lasting repercussions on the playing squad, including calling into question of young star Willy Gnonto.

The forward signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Initially, the 19-year-old joined up with the Under-21’s development side but has since gone on to establish himself in the senior team. His pace, explosiveness, and dynamism in attack caused his breakthrough into the first-team.

He is still raw despite picking up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top flight as well.

The Italian is also a full international, and his solitary goal for Italy made him the youngest scorer in their history, when he notched one against Germany back in June 2022.

Aston Villa are said to be keen on the versatile forward, who can play as a striker, a secondary-striker, or out wide as an out-and-out winger.

What do we know about Gnonto's Leeds future so far?

According to Football Italia, Premier League side Aston Villa are set to compete against rivals Everton, as well as German outfit Freiburg, for the exciting forward.

The Mirror also outline Everton's interest, alongside Crystal Palace having an eye on the Italian. They are rivaled by West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion as four Premier League sides who will compete for his signature.

Earlier in the window, Juventus, Manchester City, and Arsenal were all also reportedly interested in Leeds' young star, although Tutto Mercato claim it’s not out of the question that the forward remains at Elland Road.

Unsurprisingly, there is interest from Serie A in bringing the Italian international back to his home country, and according to a report from Calcio Mercato, two more Italian outfits in the form of AC Milan and Fiorentina are said to be eyeing up deals for the 19-year-old attacker.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have detailed two further Italian giants in the form of Inter Milan and Juventus have both enquired over the availability of Gnonto.

Is a transfer to Aston Villa likely to happen for Gnonto?

Phil Hay of The Athletic wrote in May that he expects Leeds to push to keep Gnonto this summer, he said: "Lots of clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old, including several back home in Italy, and his value has risen sharply, but Leeds will fight to cling onto him. At his best, he has the attributes to be a cut above in the EFL."

He followed this up recently by saying that Leeds' hopes are continuing with retaining the Italian international, Hay spoke in his transfer round-up piece and added: "They are hopeful Willy Gnonto will stick around."

However, such is the interest in him, that it would not be surprising to see him move on, be that to Villa or elsewhere, with so many clubs reported as being keen.

If Gnonto is settled in England, then Villa could be a likely destination for him. They have the bonus of European football to offer the 19-year-old, as well as being more able to give him a starting berth over many of the other interested teams.

Gnonto would want assurances over game time, and would also be keen to play for a side who are likely to be well clear of a relegation battle, too. There is hope for Villa, but the competition is fierce, as is Leeds' stance on the 19-year-old.