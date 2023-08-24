Relegation for Leeds United during the 2022/23 season was always going to have lasting repercussions on the playing squad, including calling into question the future of young star Willy Gnonto.

The 19-year-old signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Initially, he joined up with the Under-21’s development side but has since gone on to establish himself in the senior team. His trickery, pace, explosiveness, and dynamism in the final third eventually saw him breakthrough into the first-team.

He is still unrefined and raw despite picking up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

The Italian is also a full international, and his solitary goal for his country made him the youngest scorer in their history, when he notched one against Germany back in June 2022.

Everton have been keen on signing the winger all summer, and first placed a bid some time ago, with their opening offer of £15million swiftly rejected by Leeds.

What do we know about Gnonto's Leeds future so far?

Aston Villa have also said to have previously had an interest in the versatile forward, who can play as a striker, a secondary-striker, or out wide as an out-and-out winger.

According to Football Italia, they were set to rival Everton as well as German outfit Freiburg, for the exciting forward this summer, but nothing has materialised since those reports.

Earlier in the window, Juventus, Manchester City, and Arsenal were all also reportedly interested in Leeds' young winger, although Tutto Mercato claimed it’s not out of the question that the forward remains at Elland Road.

Unsurprisingly, there is other interest from Serie A in bringing the Italian international back to his home country, and according to a report from Calcio Mercato, two more Italian outfits in the form of AC Milan and Fiorentina are said to be eyeing up deals for the 19-year-old attacker.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have detailed two further Italian giants in the form of Inter Milan and Juventus have both enquired over the availability of Gnonto.

More recent reports have come from Football Insider, who claim Napoli have joined Everton in the race for Leeds' young star. Whereas, acording to Rahman Osman of London World, Spurs are now in the running to sign him, too.

None of them have been successful in capturing him thus far, with Everton's interest the most prominent throughout the summer.

Is a transfer to Everton likely to happen?

Phil Hay of The Athletic wrote in May that he expects Leeds to push to keep Gnonto this summer, he said: "Lots of clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old, including several back home in Italy, and his value has risen sharply, but Leeds will fight to cling onto him. At his best, he has the attributes to be a cut above in the EFL."

Sky Sports have since claimed that Everton have actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons. However, all of them have so far been turned down by Leeds

Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers has now claimed that the Toffees are weighing up another bid for the 19-year-old, which could be a package deal worth up to £30 million.

Everton intend to increase their bid for the player who handed in a transfer request last week, he wrote: "We understand that, having rejected their last offer of around £25m (£20m+5m), the Toffees’ intention this week is to make a further and likely final bid, nearer to the £30m mark. Crucial talks are set between Everton and Leeds over the next few days."

Leeds boss Daniel Farke gave an update on the future of Gnonto recently, stating that the 19-year-old, alongside Gnonto and Helder Costa, had reportedly asked to be left out of matchday squads at the present time and were said to be training alone.

The Italian has since handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing a move to the Toffees, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Hay has since revealed that Gnonto has held positive talks with Farke and the club's hierarchy, and is now back in training with the first-team group, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga:

Of course, this is a major blow to Sean Dyche and Everton, as it appears as though Gnonto's future may, after a long summer saga, be in West Yorkshire.