Leeds United have had a week where they have gained a point in their first match back in the Championship and progressed in the EFL Cup, but from a squad-building perspective it has been mixed.

Joe Rodon has been added from Tottenham Hotspur but Max Aarons u-turned on a move to sign for Bournemouth and it looks as though star attacker Wilfried Gnonto wants out of the West Yorkshire outfit.

Let's check out the latest updates on Gnonto's situation as it has been a pretty turbulent week for the Italy international.

Reports from the Daily Mail emerged following Leeds' 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury on Wednesday night that Gnonto was asked to be left out of Leeds' squad for the match because he wants a move away from Elland Road.

This was despite the fact that Gnonto led the line for United against Cardiff City three days prior, but Daniel Farke's comment post-match against Salop told the real story that the teenager had after all seemingly asked to not be included.

"Willy was not available and I do not speak about players at other clubs. Just speak about my own players," the head coach said after the victory over Salop, via Yorkshire Live.

"Willy not injured - just not available."

In a further update on Gnonto's situatuon, Farke hasn't ruled out the young forward featuring against Birmingham this weekend, saying: “Nothing changed that I spoke about yesterday.

"Willy was in training today, trained really good. Let's see what happens at the weekend.

“All my players under contract are part of my plans. Always the first step is you have to train really well and once you train really well then you have the chance to get a spot in the group and all set for a chance to play.”

Aston Villa and Everton keen to land Gnonto

There was always likely to be clubs interested in Gnonto thanks to some of his explosive Premier League performances last season and the fact that he is a fully-fledged Italian international, and reporter Gianluca Di Marzio believes two clubs are in the running.

Everton's interest has been known all summer and the Toffees are believed to have had an offer turned down in the region of £15 million for his services earlier in the window.

Di Marzio also believes though that Aston Villa are also keen on Gnonto, and with Emi Buendia suffering a serious knee injury it could potentially accelerate their interest in the pint-sized attacker.

Leeds transfer stance emerges on Gnonto

Per multiple sources, including Di Marzio, Leeds are incredibly reluctant to sell Gnonto on a permanent basis.

Gnonto is not one of the players that has been tied down to a relegation release clause at Elland Road so United hold their own destiny with this deal, but they could end up cashing in if he is very keen to leave.

Di Marzio has revealed though that towards the end of the transfer window, Leeds may be more receptive to a loan offer for Gnonto, which you'd assume would not include an option to make the deal permanent.

It feels unlikely that Leeds would accept such a move but if a club comes in offering £25 million-plus for Gnonto then it will give United something to think about.