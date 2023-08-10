Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's social media activity suggests he may be leaving Leeds United and joining Everton, with the player liking images of himself in an Everton shirt.

Gnonto was absent during Leeds' recent EFL Cup match and it has been revealed that he wants a move away from the club, despite featuring in their first Championship game of the season.

Leeds may be forced to sell Gnonto, but they have several other talented wingers in their squad, and his departure could result in a significant profit for the club.

Wilfried Gnonto has dropped further hints that he may be on his way out of Leeds United, having liked social media images of him in an Everton shirt.

The Whites progressed from the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night with a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town, but the whole day was far from straightforward for Daniel Farke's side.

The West Yorkshire outfit even went behind at Elland Road against Matt Taylor's side, but a second half fightback saw goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk overturn the deficit and put them into the hat for the second round, in which they secured an away tie with League Two side Salford City.

Gnonto was not present for the game, after it was revealed by the Daily Mail that the exciting teenage forward had asked to be left out of the matchday squad as he wants a move away despite featuring in the first Championship game of the campaign against Cardiff City.

Daniel Farke said:

The forward signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

He could be set to move on this summer, with Everton reportedly the most keen on securing his signature for some time now.

The Toffees have reportedly already seen a bid worth £15 million rejected by Leeds for the winger and it then was claimed the 19-year-old wasn’t interested in joining Sean Dyche’s team anyway.

Optimism in the fanbase then grew that Gnonto may stay with Leeds for the 2023/24 campaign, given it could be a good step in terms of his development. The Italian international forward is still raw despite picking up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top flight as well.

Everton have obviously been in talks about signing Gnonto before, but now according to Football Transfers, the Toffees are looking to revisit a move for the winger.

Alfie Bull, a graphic designer and Everton supporter, released this screenshot on his Twitter account, outlining that Gnonto has liked images of Bull's in an Everton kit.

Leeds has been hoping to hang onto the exciting young forward, but it appears his future is away from the club, with his most recent social media likes potentially hinting at a move to the Merseysiders.

Phil Hay of The Athletic wrote in May that he expects Leeds to push to keep Gnonto this summer, he said: "Lots of clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old, including several back home in Italy, and his value has risen sharply, but Leeds will fight to cling onto him. At his best, he has the attributes to be a cut above in the EFL."

Should Leeds sell Gnonto?

Of course, if a player is refusing to play, it is a long way back for them to repair that relationship with both the club and the fans.

The latest update has potentially damaged his reputation even further, and a parting of ways feels like the only outcome at this point.

Leeds will obviously be disappointed to lose a player of his quality, but luckily they are well stocked in wide areas, with Dan James, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Ian Poveda still capable of slotting in as wingers.

Given how cheap Gnonto was bought for, Leeds stand to make a huge profit on him, which will be a good record to add to the books for Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability purposes.