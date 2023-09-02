Highlights Willy Gnonto's future at Leeds United was uncertain throughout the summer, with Everton interested in signing him. However, all of Everton's offers have been turned down so far.

Gnonto reportedly asked not to be included in the side and trained away from the first-team as he targeted a move away. He even handed in a transfer request in hopes of forcing a move to Everton.

Despite the twists and turns of the deal, Gnonto remains a Leeds player and will be relied upon as a primary source of creativity, alongside Summerville. Staying at Leeds and playing a full season of football will be beneficial for his development.

Willy Gnonto's future at Leeds United had remained unclear throughout the summer, with Everton still keen on the forward all the way up to transfer deadline day.

He stayed put in the end, putting an end to his saga at Elland Road until at least January. However, there were many twists and turns along the way.

The Italy international reportedly asked not to be included in the side recently as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team, with Everton interested.

Prior to that, it had been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the Whites, but the bid was swiftly knocked back.

Sky Sports have also revealed that Everton actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons. However, all of them have so far been turned down by the West Yorkshire outfit.

The 19-year-old then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

The twists and turns of the deal didn't end there, though. According to Sky Sports (09.25 on deadline day), the Premier League side had not yet given up on their hopes of signing the winger before the 11pm deadline.

Leeds lost a left-winger with Luis Sinisterra part of a loan swap with AFC Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony came in the other direction to maintain Leeds' wide attacking depth.

That made a move for Gnonto to depart all the more unlikely, and surely enough, he has remained a Leeds player come September 2nd.

What have the pundits said about Leeds' Wilfried Gnonto?

Speaking as part of Sky Sports' deadline day coverage, presenter and EFL expert David Prutton gave his verdict on Gnonto ahead of the deadline, discussing the possibility of him leaving or remaining to win back over the Leeds fans.

The former Leeds midfielder said: “You know what? There’s a very good player in there. I don't think Leeds fans or myself have seen enough consistent minutes out of him, by virtue of the fact he didn't have as many chances as he probably should've done last year in the Premier League.

"So, there's a very, very good player in there. There's a very young player in there. The way that they've approached it and whether we look at the advisors or the player himself - there’s responsibility to be taken across both sets of shoulders there.

"His apparent refusal to play and come away from the first-team, and then come back in and score a goal, but it didn’t exactly endear himself to the Whites faithful but you score a goal and play well and you get yourself back in there incrementally

"However, if there’s a deal to be done and there’s good money, I always think it’s better to move a player on, and if Willy Gnonto is in that position, I’m sure Leeds United will recover."

It appears as though Leeds did not receieve an offer which they saw as good money for the Ialian, who remains a Leeds player until at least January.

Is Leeds keeping Gnonto for the best?

With Sinisterra departing, Leeds will be heavily reliant on the winger to be a primary source of creativity, alongside Crysencio Summerville.

The best thing for their development is to stay put and play a full season of football as opposed to sitting on the bench of a Premier League side.

That should give Gnonto vital experience as a player to take his game to the next level, as the Italian is still raw and unrefined in certain areas of his skillset.