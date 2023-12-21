Highlights Willy Gnonto may consider changing agents, but Leeds United are still interested in offering him an improved contract.

Leeds could cash in on Gnonto and receive substantial bids due to his potential.

Selling Gnonto could provide Leeds with funds to strengthen in positions where they are lacking, such as left-back and No.10.

There have been suggestions that Willy Gnonto could change agencies, whilst Leeds United remain "minded" to give the Italian international a new contract at Elland Road despite his desire to leave the club in the previous transfer window.

Leeds are heading into the January transfer window in an awkward place, with the decision at Daniel Farke and the board's door whether to stick or twist with a very good squad that's adrift of Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion race.

Gnonto, who is involved at Elland Road but not a go-to starter for Farke, remains one player that Leeds could cash-in on and receive substantial bids for.

Gnonto could change agent and land "improved" Leeds contract

Given the previous stand-off between Leeds and Gnonto, when the forward wanted the club to give him the opportunity to explore a move away, an interesting report has emerged regarding the agency managing him and how it could change.

The Athletic report how there are "suggestions around Gnonto that he is considering changing agent". That's all whilst Leeds "have always been minded to tie him to an improved deal were Gnonto willing to sign one" with the Championship club.

Gnonto signed a five-year deal with Leeds in the summer of 2022, which still has three-and-a-half-years to run on it, taking him through until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Gnonto asks to leave Leeds

After notching six goal involvements (two goals, four assists) in 24 outings for Leeds in the Premier League last season, Gnonto was hot property after the club's relegation to the Championship.

Gnonto started Leeds' 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2023/24 season, yet Farke was without his forward a week later as Leeds went to Birmingham City and lost 1-0. The Athletic reported that "Gnonto told Daniel Farke he was adamant about leaving the club and would not make the trip to St Andrew’s" and, as Leeds stood firm, he handed in a formal transfer request another week later in the build-up to taking on West Brom at Elland Road.

Prior to that he had made himself unavailable for the EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury Town, with Leeds' statement reiterating that he would not be sold in the summer.

That was all whilst Everton were trying to lure Gnonto back into the Premier League, with Sky Sports detailing that their offers reached "£25m inclusive of add-ons, plus a sell-on clause".

Gnonto, though, remained at Elland Road beyond deadline day, apologising to Farke and his teammates, whilst trying to win a once adoring fanbase back onside.

Gnonto's current situation at Leeds

At that point, it felt like a major win for Leeds in the transfer window, as they retained an Italy international that had previously impressed in the Premier League.

However, the picture has changed, with Farke opting to flank Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter with Crysencio Summerville and Dan James - that quartet have proved to be an electric front-four, with Summerville and James pitching in with 17 goals from out-wide already.

Gnonto and AFC Bournemouth loanee, Jaidon Anthony, who was involved in a swap loan deal with another summer rebel, Luis Sinisterra, are regular features on the substitutes' bench and have only two goals between them in the limited minutes they've played.

Leeds United wingers' differing form (Championship only) Player Apps (Starts) Goals Assists Minutes Crysencio Summerville 19 (17) 10 6 1,503 Dan James 20 (17) 7 4 1,433 Willy Gnonto 16 (6) 1 1 584 Jaidon Anthony 16 (2) 1 - 292

Leeds should look to sell Gnonto

It's claimed by The Athletic that Farke "is not interested in losing anyone" of any importance in the January transfer window. That's a stance he's taking around the likes of Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt, who don't even make the bench, so you imagine it's the same for Gnonto.

However, what Leeds have in Gnonto is an asset that's not at the forefront of Farke's plans that could land them a handsome transfer fee. Bringing in anything like the £25m Everton were offering in the summer would allow Leeds to strengthen at left-back and in the No.10 position, where they are clearly short.

It's something the club should consider and remain open to for at least the first two weeks in January, even if there's the appetite there to reward Gnonto with a new contract and see bridges built further by him switching agency.