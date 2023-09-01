Highlights Willy Gnonto's future at Leeds United is uncertain as Everton continues to show interest in the forward on transfer deadline day.

Relegation for the Whites last season was always going to have lasting repercussions on the playing squad, including calling into question the future of many players, but one who has so far survived the exodus is the young star.

The Italy international reportedly asked not to be included in the side recently as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

Since then, it has been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the West Yorkshire outfit, but the bid was quickly knocked back by Leeds.

Sky Sports have also revealed that Everton have actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons. However, all of them have so far been turned down by Leeds.

The 19-year-old then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing a move to the Toffees, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay has since revealed that Gnonto has held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and is now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

The twists and turns of the deal haven't ended there, either. According to Sky Sports (09.25), the Premier League side have not yet given up on their hopes of signing the winger on deadline day.

What's the latest on Everton's move for Gnonto?

Conflicting reports have emerged since then regarding the Italian's future at Elland Road. Gianluigi Longari of Sport Italia is reporting that he is set to stay at Leeds beyond the deadline.

However, according to Sport Mediaset (via Sport Witness) Gnonto "will say goodbye" to Leeds today as a deal with Everton is "all done".

It was claimed earlier today they were doing everything to secure the transfer that they could, boosted by Alex Iwobi’s imminent sale to Fulham, and Gnonto’s agent was in London pushing for a deal to happen.

The latest report boldly claims that a deal between Everton and Leeds is "all done" for a huge fee of around €45m.

That doesn't line up with comments from Farke earlier today, who spoke via his press conference prior to the Sheffield Wednesday clash. He was asked about the future of Gnonto, as well as the futures of Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville, he said: "Pretty confident [they stay]. In this business you can never give a 100 per cent guarantee.

"I'm looking forward to the international break and some quieter days, that's definitely for sure, not the phone going 1000 times a day. It's exhausting but I'm not complaining. I'm leading a privileged life."

Gnonto - will he stay or will he go?

It's hard to see Leeds doing something so late in the window, which would require them to move quickly to source another attacking player.

However, €45m would be difficult to turn down, even at this late stage of the window. Gnonto is a quality player, but that would be a serious return on their initial investment.

The 19-year-old signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Farke does have Dan James and Luis Sinisterra for the left side of Leeds' attack, which is where the Italian best operates.