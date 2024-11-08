This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City lost a key member of their starting XI in Juninho Bacuna last summer, though the quality of the Blues' recruitment may mean supporters have already forgotten about the Curaçao international.

Bacuna played 105 Championship fixtures, missing only five league games in his time at the club.

Following relegation, the man from Groningen left St Andrew's for Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda.

Despite losing Bacuna, Chris Davies' side expectantly find themselves in an automatic promotion spot, after thrice breaking the League One transfer record this past summer.

Birmingham City - record breaking League One transfers (Transfermarkt estimations) Rank Player Position Season Club Fee (Estimated) 1 Jay Stansfield Centre-Forward 24/25 Birmingham £15m 2 Christoph Klarer Centre-Back 24/25 Birmingham £3.4m 3 Willum Thór Willumsson Attacking Midfield 24/25 Birmingham £3m (min)

One of those arrivals, Icelander Willum Thór Willumsson, has hit the ground running for Blues. The attacking midfielder collected eight goal contributions in his first 13 Birmingham matches and doesn't look to be finished there.

Despite only leaving in August, has Tom Wagner's infamously exorbitant recruitment already filled a Juninho Bacuna-shaped hole?

Willum Willumsson an improvement on Juninho Bacuna

We asked our Birmingham City fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, whether he believes that Birmingham City fans miss Juninho Bacuna.

Gibbs was candid in his admission that not only does he think Bacuna is not missed, but in fact, his services have only been improved upon by new arrivals.

"I think the short answer to this is not at all," he said. "If you look at the players we're bringing in, it's difficult to argue that we're missing him

"If you look at someone like Willum Willumsson, his return in terms of assists and goals from a very similar position is pretty outstanding. I think he is doing a better job than Bacuna.

"The challenge with Bacuna for me is that he blew very hot and cold. I think he was better last year, but prior to that, he was very hot and cold, good game one week, not so good the other.

"He was incredibly frustrating as well at times, whether it be not playing the easy ball or missing an obvious pass, whereas I think Willumsson is so consistent and brings a lot more to the side, I don't think we do miss him."

A glowing review for the Reykjavík-born attacker, and while time may tell whether Willumsson can perform in the Championship and beyond like Bacuna has, it certainly appears as though he has endeared himself to the Birmingham City faithful right from the off.

Juninho Bacuna's time in the UK

Joining Huddersfield from hometown side Groningen in 2018, a then 20-year-old Bacuna was entrusted with helping keep the Terriers in the top flight. Unfortunately, this wasn't to be as the Yorkshire side finished convincingly bottom.

Bacuna would spend two more seasons at the John Smith's Stadium, before leaving in 2021 for an incredibly short-lived stint in Scotland.

Joining in January 2022 from Rangers, Bacuna arrived at Birmingham as a 25-year-old with Premier League, Europa League and Championship experience.

He would be a bright spark in an otherwise turbulent time at the club, as his two-and-a-half years saw five different managers, eight including caretakers.

Despite relegation, it would be his final season at St. Andrew's where Bacuna would shine the most. Featuring in all but one of the West Midlands club's 46 Championship fixtures, accruing 13 goal contributions, second most after Jay Stansfield.

Bacuna left for Saudi Arabia in late August, with a presumably lucrative offer that understandably tempted him away from third-tier football.

The departure, while not necessarily in Birmingham's control, has proved to have worked for all parties.