Willock starts: The predicted QPR XI to face WBA on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table this weekend when they face West Brom.

The Rs are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City last weekend and then a 0-0 draw with Norwich City in midweek.

A win in the week could have sent QPR up to second place in the Championship after their impressive start to life under Mick Beale.

Beale’s side have three fixtures remaining until the mid-season break for the World Cup, and the Rs will be looking to collect as many points as possible as they try to maintain their place in the Championship play-offs.

QPR will be up against a West Brom side that has just picked up their first win under Carlos Corberan, and the Baggies boss will be hoping his side can go to QPR and cause the home side a few problems.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Mick Beale will have to decide whether he retains the same starting XI that earned a point at Norwich or looks to rotate because of the quick turnaround. So, let’s take a look at how the Rs could line-up against the Baggies this Saturday.

There is an expectation that Beale will look to keep the nucleus of the side that earned a point at Carrow Road in midweek for this weekend’s match.

Lyndon Dykes is expected to lead the line once again for the Rs, something he has done for the majority of this season. The Scotsman has chipped in with five goals in 18 appearances, and he will be supported by Ilias Chair, the creative spark who has nine goal involvements so far in the Championship.

We expect Beale to keep the same back four from the Norwich draw for the West Brom game, as they were a solid unit that kept Norwich’s attacking threat quiet, and the QPR manager will be hoping for the same again tomorrow.

The one change we are predicting Beale to make is bringing Chris Willock back into the side for midfielder Andre Dozzell, therefore meaning Luke Amos will drop back from out wide into a midfield two with Sam Field.

Willock had been out since the 4th of October, missing five of QPR’s games; however, the attacker returned in midweek and came on to play the last half hour. This could now be the right time for Beale to play Willock from the start as the Rs look to get back to winning ways.