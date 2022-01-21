Willock starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Coventry on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to extend their current run of form and pick up another three points tomorrow as they face Coventry City in the Midlands.

Winning their previous three matches and coming out victorious from a crunch tie against West Bromwich Albion last time out, they will be full of confidence going into this match despite missing two of their key players in Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng.

Playing a 3-4-1-2 system, the centre-backs’ solidity has been integral to their recent success, with all three stepping up to the plate this term and becoming fan favourites at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

They know they might be facing a different team to the Coventry that set the league alight earlier on in the campaign, though the Sky Blues’ 4-1 away victory against Peterborough United in their last outing will serve as a timely warning to Mark Warburton’s men that they must be on their A-game tonight.

Coming up against a vociferous atmosphere too, it may prove to be an uncomfortable night for the R’s despite managing to climb their way back into the play-off zone in recent times – and have two games in hand over seventh-placed Huddersfield Town to take advantage of.

Will this work in their favour psychologically though? We can’t answer that – but we have predicted the starting lineup manager Warburton will go with ahead of this tie in the Midlands.

Dieng’s Senegal have made it through to the knockout stages of AFCON after finishing at the top of their group, so new signing David Marshall will be continuing between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

That’s no bad thing though considering how experienced the latter is and in his quest to force his way back into the Scotland setup, he will be particularly keen to put in some good shifts between now and when Dieng returns – and could perhaps retain his spot if he proves to be exceptional.

Sam McCallum remains out, so fans will be hoping Lee Wallace can maintain his fitness for an extended period of time. Some would argue a signing in this position wouldn’t be a bad shout – but that may risk generating happiness in the camp if there are three senior left wing-backs competing for that spot towards the latter stages of the season.

Albert Adomah starts on the other side, although Moses Odubajo will be breathing down his neck, potentially helping to maximise the duo’s performance levels. That can only be a good thing for Warburton’s men with Osman Kakay due back at some point too.

The usual centre-back trio of Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie start once again, although the former will be hoping to be ready in time after suffering a nasty-looking injury in a clash with Daryl Dike in his last match.

In the midfield, having captain Stefan Johansen is a no-brainer – but there are certainly no shortage of options in there with the likes of Sam Field, Dominic Ball and Andre Dozzell all ready to take their place alongside the Norwegian.

Summer signing Field seems to be the preferred option at this stage, although he does need to try and cut out these bookings. He’s been carded in each of his last four league games – and will be hoping not to make it five against Mark Robins’ men.

One man that will be in the lineup without any doubts is Chris Willock who hasn’t had the influential Chair alongside him recently – but can still be a vital figure himself and will need to keep playing his part with the latter still competing at AFCON like Dieng. With the potential to be a threat both on the wing and through the middle, he’s one to keep an eye on tomorrow.

And up top, a fight between Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Charlie Austin continues. Considering how important he is to their cause, Scotland international Dykes retains his starting role and after starting the last three competitive games, Gray is in pole position ahead of Austin to be the Scot’s partner.