QPR had a disastrous first weekend of the new Championship season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Watford last Saturday.

The Hoops were 4-0 down by half-time having conceded in the opening minute of the match.

It couldn’t have gone much worse for the London club, especially given the spotlight that has been on them going into the new term with many tipping them for relegation.

Their opponents this Saturday, Cardiff City, earned an impressive 2-2 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road in their opening performance.

Despite conceding a 95th minute equaliser to throw away a 2-0 lead, the Bluebirds could still take plenty of positives from a good display against one of the promotion favourites.

Who will start for QPR against Cardiff City?

Here we look at the potential starting lineup that Ainsworth will use against Cardiff on Saturday…

GK: Asmir Begovic

Begovic was perhaps the only QPR player to come out of the 4-0 loss to Watford with any credit.

The circumstances of his debut were less than ideal, but the veteran shot-stopper should easily keep his place in goal.

LB: Morgan Fox

Fox also had a nightmare scenario for his debut for the club, especially as he was deployed centrally and out of position.

The arrival of Steve Cook should open up the chance for him to play out wide on the left-flank.

CB: Joe Gubbins

Gubbins has been thrust into the side due to a number of injury issues at QPR that has left Ainsworth with few alternatives.

While his position in the team is certainly under threat after last weekend, he could be chosen again due to a lack of better options.

CB: Steve Cook

Cook has arrived as the club’s latest summer signing and a lack of available defenders could see him thrown into the team from the jump.

RB: Osman Kakay

Kakay is a natural fit at right-back, where QPR don’t have much competition for a place in the team.

CM: Sam Field

Field is an important part of the squad, and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

CM: Andre Dozzell

Dozzell has formed a partnership with Field that is likely to remain intact despite the poor display against Watford.

AM: Chris Willock

Willock was only good enough for the bench last weekend, but he should come into the side from the start this weekend, likely in place of Charlie Kelman.

RW: Paul Smyth

Smyth made his debut last weekend, but failed to make much of an impact before coming off for Stephen Duke-McKenna at half-time.

A first home start should still be on the cards despite the day to forget at Vicarage Road.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

Dykes remains the first-choice number nine in this team.

He will be hoping to get his account for this season up and running in front of the Loftus Road crowd this weekend.

LW: Ilias Chair

Chair is the most nailed-on starter in the team.

QPR will need him to perform at his best all season in order to stand the best chance of avoiding relegation.