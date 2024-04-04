Highlights QPR seek to extend winning streak against Sheffield Wednesday to improve their chances of securing Championship football next season.

Key players like Asmir Begovic and Steve Cook bring valuable experience to keep QPR solid defensively.

Lucas Andersen's corner led to Cook's winning goal and should start against the Owls.

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to make it three successive Championship victories when they host relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

Marti Cifuentes' men come into this fixture after taking maximum points over the Easter weekend with important wins secured against relegation rivals Birmingham City and Swansea City to boost their survival hopes.

Taking six points from their last two league outings has seen the R’s propel themselves to 16th in the second tier table, six points clear of the bottom three.

Championship Table (As it stands April 2nd) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 40 3 58 10 Hull City 39 3 58 11 Cardiff City 40 -9 56 12 Bristol City 40 -1 53 13 Sunderland 40 1 51 14 Watford 40 2 50 15 Swansea City 40 -11 47 16 QPR 40 -12 46

Another three points against a side battling towards the bottom of the division would be a huge step toward securing Championship football next term for the West London outfit heading into the final five games of the campaign.

Here at Football League World, we predict QPR’s starting XI for their clash against the Owls.

GK: Asmir Begovic

QPR captain Asmir Begovic has completed every minute of Championship action this season for the Hoops, with his vast amount of experience in the Premier League playing its part in the second tier.

The veteran is set to start once again as he looks to help QPR beat the drop.

RB: Jimmy Dunne

Jimmy Dunne continues to impress at right-back due to his unwavering work rate and should keep his place in that role.

The 26-year-old played a key part in QPR’s winning goal at Swansea on Easter Monday, nodding down Lucas Andersen’s corner for Steve Cook to score a thumping volley.

CB: Steve Cook

Steve Cook is turning himself into an unlikely talisman under Cifuentes, netting his second goal in as many games to earn a crucial six points over the Easter period.

Similarly to Begovic, Cook’s experience is helping QPR to be a much more solid defensive unit and he should be at the heart of the backline once again.

CB: Jake Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter put in another heroic display to snuff out Swansea, making a brilliant challenge to deny Jerry Yates.

The 26-year-old has developed a strong partnership alongside Cook and the pair should start together again after recording an 11th clean sheet of the season on Monday.

LB: Kenneth Paal

Kenneth Paal was absent for the victory in South Wales, with Morgan Fox taking his place against the Swans.

However, the Dutchman has been a first-team mainstay in W12 over the course of this season and should return to the fold if available.

CM: Sam Field

Sam Field recently found his shooting boots with a brace against his boyhood club West Bromwich Albion and started both of the recent victories over Birmingham City and Swansea.

After recording back-to-back 90-minute displays, Field is in line to make it a third straight start.

CM: Jack Colback

Another experienced figure in Jack Colback was recalled to the QPR lineup in place of Isaac Hayden on Monday and the 34-year-old put in an impressive display alongside Field for an hour.

With an early substitution providing added rest, Colback could be set to start again in a quick turnaround.

LW: Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair remains one of QPR’s biggest threats going forward and will remain a pivotal figure in the club's quest to maintain its Championship status.

After starting 14 consecutive Championship contests, Chair is all but set to make it 15.

CAM: Lucas Andersen

Lucas Andersen was another player to lose his starting spot in Swansea but delivered the corner that led to Cook’s winner after coming off the bench.

After making such an important impact, the Dane will be hoping to be rewarded with a start to continue his contributions.

RW: Chris Willock

Mass rotation at Swansea led to Chris Willock being displaced by Paul Smyth on the right flank but with the latter one of the weaker points in South Wales on Monday, Willock seems likely to come back into the fold.

Related Steve Cook sends message to QPR supporters after vital Swansea City victory Steve Cooked bagged the winner in a 1-0 victory over Swansea City on Monday

With only four goals and three assists to Willock’s name this campaign, there will be hope in the QPR camp that the total can change come Saturday evening.

ST: Michael Frey

Leading the line is Michael Frey, who should be the sharpest striker in the squad after just a nine-minute cameo off the bench at the Swansea.com Stadium.

With Lyndon Dykes offering very little during his opportunity on Monday, physicality will be needed to out muscle a robust Sheffield Wednesday side, and the 6 ft 2 in frontman could be the difference maker in such a crucial six-pointer.