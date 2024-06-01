Highlights Mikey Johnston was a star player for West Brom, but now they must look towards other options to fill his position in the squad.

Chris Willock, Josh Murphy, and Omari Forson are three potential replacements being considered to bring excitement and skill to the team.

While Willock has previous Championship experience, Murphy offers seasoned expertise, and Forson represents a young talent with promising potential.

West Bromwich Albion's season came to a disappointing conclusion as they were defeated 3-1 by Southampton across two legs in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Next season, the second-city club will be targeting another play-off push, but they will likely have to do it without one man who has been key for them this season.

Mikey Johnston only arrived at the Baggies on deadline day of the January transfer window, making the loan move from his parent club Celtic. However, the winger was brilliant in his 20 fixtures for the club, as he scored seven and assisted two.

More important was the wow factor that Johnston brought to the Hawthorns, as his trademark cut inside and get a shot away became irresistibly familiar.

For Albion fans, it will be a disappointment that Johnston may not ever feature for them again. So, what players could be the answer to the hole that has been left.

At Football League World, we have decided to look at three possible options to replace Johnston and where they will fit into the Baggies squad.

Chris Willock

Chris Willock is a name that will be synonymous with Championship fans, having played in the division for four seasons now. A former West Brom youth player, this summer sees his contract expire at QPR and many clubs will be circling to sign the talented winger.

For the Baggies, he is a player they should undoubtedly be targeting. At times, the left-winger can control a game through his unrivalled dribbling ability and his eye for a pass in the final third.

Whilst the previous season was a struggle for Willock at times, Marti Cifuentes began to get the most out of him towards the end of the campaign, and he ended with eight goal contributions in all competitions.

Statistically, Johnston has outperformed Willock this season, but a return to the best of the former Benfica man would see him become a star for Albion.

In 2021-22, the winger contributed with a hefty seven goals and 11 assists for QPR and was considered one of the brightest talents in the league. If West Brom target Willock, and he displays this level of ability, then we could be talking about one of the signings of the summer.

Josh Murphy

A player that has been heavy in the headlines recently is Josh Murphy. After a standout performance in the League One play-off final, interest has been shown by several Championship clubs, including West Brom.

Whilst not the most glamorous of signings, Murphy has developed his game over spells at Norwich, Cardiff and now Oxford United. Entering his prime at the age of 29, the next couple of years will determine whether the winger will go down as a good Championship player.

With 50-goal contributions in 199 Championship games, statistically, he has displayed a good enough level to be worthy of a tier two chance.

Josh Murphy's surprisingly good Championship record Appearances 199 Minutes 10,456 Goals 24 Assists 26 Minutes per goal contribution 209

For the Baggies, he would be an astute signing as they would only have to fork out a fee for his wages with his contract set to expire in Oxfordshire this June. Whilst the U's have offered him a new deal, it seems likely that his head would be swayed should a club with loftier ambitions come calling.

Additionally, Murphy has experienced Premier League football for both Cardiff and Norwich, so his experience could be crucial for the Baggies if signed.

Omari Forson

Omari Forson is a young up-and-coming winger who is currently contracted to Manchester United. He has been in and around the first team this season, where he has managed to assist one goal in his seven appearances with just one start.

Erik ten Hag has often been congratulatory of Forson and said this before his full debut in February: "He deserves the position. Lately, he's performing very well, over the last half year he's worked very hard, showed his progression."

Despite this experience, it is in the youth set-up that he has really shown his true colours. In 38 appearances for the Under 23s, he has 15 goals and eight assists, and United have offered him a contract, but the player is still yet to sign, as per Manchester World.

With this news, the Baggies should swoop in and offer Forson a deal at the Hawthorns. At 19-years-old, he won't be the finished article like Willock or Murphy, but could be a crucial player and develop alongside more experienced individuals if given game time.

Additionally, he may hold a high transfer value in the future, which the Baggies could cash in on if he performs to standard.