A series of recent signings have raised hopes that QPR can stave off relegation from the Championship this season.

A spirited performance in a 1-0 defeat to second-tier leaders Ipswich Town last time out provided further belief that Gareth Ainsworth has a squad capable of competing against some of the better sides in the division.

The recent signings of Steve Cook and Jack Colback from Nottingham Forest have provided some much-needed experience as well as proven Championship quality to a QPR side that was brushed aside 4-0 at Watford on the opening day of the season.

The Rangers' boss claimed there is unlikely to be any more business done in the final week of the summer transfer window, but journalist Darren Witcoop has suggested that could change if any of Chris Willock, Ilias Chair or Sam Field are sold.

Here, Football League World takes a look at what a perfect end to the window could look like for QPR.

Cashing in on Willock

Willock was sensational for QPR in the first few months of last season, scoring six goals as the West Londoners looked set to mount a promotion charge under former boss Michael Beale.

However, Beale's departure for Rangers coupled with a series of injury problems for the former Arsenal youngster limited his impact in the second half of the season.

He has started just three league games since Ainsworth took charge, and was taken off at half-time in the recent defeat to Ipswich.

Willock is in the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, and it has been suggested for much of the summer that QPR could look to cash in on him to raise transfer funds.

They have not yet found a suitable buyer for the attacker, but interest in his services could increase as time starts to run out in this transfer window.

With Willock seemingly not the right fit for Ainsworth's vision for this QPR team, it would surely make sense sell him now and re-invest the fee received rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Additions in attack

Although Willock's departure would free up funds, it would also see QPR lose a significant potential goal threat.

In the 2-1 win at Cardiff City, Ainsworth used a formation that saw Chair join Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes in attack.

While Armstrong and Dykes have both made promising starts to the new season and seem to fit Ainsworth's style of play, both have struggled with fitness issues throughout their QPR careers.

With Chris Martin allowed to leave the club in the summer at the end of his short-term contract, Rangers are light on options in attack even if Willock does end up staying.

It has been suggested that Martin could return to the club, and as he is a free agent this could happen after the window closes, but QPR would surely be smart to reinvest any money they bring in over the next few days on an attacker.

Former favourite Luke Freeman is available on a free transfer after leaving Luton and could prove to be a shrewd short-term addition. But with Ainsworth adamant that no further business will be done, it could take the departure of Willock for any genuine transfer targets to become clear.

How much could QPR get from an Ebere Eze sale?

Despite QPR's lack of funds, it could well be the case that a big-money transfer of an England international turns out to be their most lucrative bit of business.

The Evening Standard have reported that Manchester City are interested in a £70million move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

Eze played 112 games for QPR between 2016 and 2020, and they have a 20 percent sell-on clause from the potential transfer as part of the deal that took the midfielder to Selhurst Park.

This could see Rangers pick up a hefty sum - potentially around £15m - should the 25-year-old make the move to the Premier League champions before the window shuts.

Reinvesting a bit of that money before the deadline could prove vital.