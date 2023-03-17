QPR take on Birmingham City this weekend in what is a big game in the Sky Bet Championship.

The two sides have both struggled at times this season and currently are not safe from the drop down to Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, both are sat on 42 points - seven points ahead of Blackpool in 22nd place in the league - and though that is a buffer of sorts it is not one big enough yet for the players to be relaxing.

If one side wins this weekend, they will be taking a big step towards safety, however, and so that is the challenge awaiting both in W12.

For QPR, it's the first chance to try and bounce back after a torrid night against Blackpool which saw them blitzed in the first half on the way to a 6-1 defeat, and Gareth Ainsworth may look to change his side up a little in response to that performance.

He is, of course, limited in terms of what he can do with a number of injuries still impacting the squad at the moment, with the likes of Chris Willock, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird, among others, all missing.

Even so, he can still name a side that should be competitive this weekend and this is how we think he'll set the R's up...