Willock in: QPR’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

It’s been a really promising start to proceedings for Queens Park Rangers this season with them up near the sharp end of the league and looking in decent nick.

The Hoops have been backed by plenty to be play-off contenders this year and the early signs are that that could be the very minimum that they achieve – though there’s obviously a long way to go.

A good summer window saw them bolster the squad well, bring in some key additions for the first-team and also keep hold of a number of key players, meaning they’re now a serious force this season.

Here, we take a look at what could be their strongest XI as things stand…

The positive sign for Rangers is that there are debates to be had in a number of areas of the pitch as to who plays, and that gives Mark Warburton great depth.

Seny Dieng is obviously the number one at the club and the defence is pretty settled, too, though the likes of Sam McCallum and Jimmy Dunne are good additions that have and will play their part this season.

In midfield Stefan Johansen is a class act and, right now, Dom Ball is doing well alongside him – with players like Andre Dozzell and Luke Amos eager to push for more game time.

Further forwards, we’re going to see Warburton switch up between a top two and a lone striker this year but we’ve gone with what might be the strongest on paper at least, with Ilias Chair and the impressive Chris Willock in behind Charlie Austin.

Lyndon Dykes is up and running goals-wise this season, though, and will be involved a lot this season – whilst Andre Gray absolutely has it in him to be a regular once he is up to speed.

It’s a fine QPR squad, and one that could achieve plenty this season.

12 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 They played in dark blue and light blue halves between 1882 and 1892 Real Fake