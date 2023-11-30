Highlights QPR's win against Stoke brings them closer to avoiding relegation under Cifuentes.

Queens Park Rangers return to action on Friday night with a trip up north to face Preston North End.

The R's picked up their first win under Marti Cifuentes on Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Stoke City which moves them closer to escaping the drop.

Another victory would sit Cifuentes' side three points off Huddersfield Town in 21st.

However, they face a tough test in Preston North End, who will be looking to bounce back off a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Here we look at the predicted starting line-up for Cifuentes' side for their clash against the Lilywhites on Friday…

GK: Asmir Begovic

Begovic has been the first choice this season for QPR under old boss Gareth Ainsworth and new boss Cifuentes.

He seems to have a new lease of life under the new head coach however, only conceding four goals in four games compared to the 11 goals he conceded in Ainsworth's last five games as QPR boss.

LB: Kenneth Paal

Another who has been an ever-present for QPR this season, Paal is expected to keep his spot.

The full-back has benefited from Cifuentes's change in formation to a flat-back four and has begun to look like his old self again.

CB: Jimmy Dunne

Dunne has staked his claim on a first-team spot since returning from injury and is another one who seems to have benefitted from the arrival of Cifuentes.

He is also forming a partnership with Steve Cook, which seems to be working for QPR so far.

CB: Steve Cook

Cook has stepped up since returning from a short spell on the sidelines due to injury

His partnership with Dunne has made a massive difference to QPR since the arrival of the new head coach, bolstering that defence with his experience.

RB: Osman Kakay

Whilst he was left out in the first game under Cifuentes, Kakay has reclaimed his place in the starting eleven and has come leaps and bounds under the new boss.

CM: Jack Colback

Colback was another one left out in Cifuentes's first game, but has retaken his place in the midfield for QPR and has been a key cog in the central areas for the R's.

CM: Sam Field

Field is a hugely important player for QPR and leaving him out would be a massive statement.

He has played nearly every minute in the league for the R's this season, highlighting his importance to the side.

CM: Ilias Chair

Chair will move into midfield to allow Chris Willock to play out wide.

Chair will be allowed to free roam and get forward and use his creative talents more efficiently from the central areas.

LW: Paul Smyth

Smyth is another one who has benefitted from the arrival of Cifuentes.

He was in and out of the team but has since developed into a key figure in the Spaniard's plans for QPR.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

Fresh off his double in midweek, Dykes will be hungry for more goals as he looks to further his tally of three so far in this campaign.

RW: Chris Willock

Willock made a massive impact on Tuesday coming off the bench and adding an extra gear to QPR's attack.

He also bagged a goal that killed the game off and potentially could earn his place on Friday.