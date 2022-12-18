Willock departs: 2 nightmare scenarios QPR will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to pick up some positive results in the Championship over the course of the coming weeks after opting to hand over the reins at Loftus Road to Neil Critchley last week.

Drafted in as Mick Beale’s successor, Critchley’s target for the remainder of the season will be to keep the R’s in contention for a play-off place.

With the transfer window set to open next month, the 44-year-old may opt to secure the services of some fresh faces.

Critchley will also need to make calls regarding the futures of some of the existing members of the club’s squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two nightmare scenarios QPR will want to avoid in January.

Check them out below…

Chris Willock leaves on a permanent basis

Since securing a move to QPR in 2020, Chris Willock has managed to establish himself as a stand-out performer in the Championship.

Before suffering a serious hamstring earlier this year, the 24-year-old managed to provide an incredibly impressive total of 18 direct goal contributions in 35 league appearances.

QPR faltered in the absence of Willock during the latter stages of the previous campaign as they suffered six defeats in their last nine league games.

The winger has illustrated once again this season that he is capable of providing moments of magic in the Championship and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he attracts interest from elsewhere in January.

If a potential suitor is able to convince Willock to leave QPR on a permanent basis, this will almost certainly have a negative impact on the club’s fortunes in the second half of the season.

Lyndon Dykes completes a move to Rangers

As revealed exclusively by Football League World earlier this month, Rangers are interested in signing Lyndon Dykes from QPR in January.

Whereas it is understood that Critchley is keen to keep the forward at the club, the Scotland international could be tempted to move north of the border as Rangers will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play in Europe in the coming seasons.

Although Dykes has hardly been prolific this season, losing him in January will still be a blow for QPR as they will find it difficult to draft in a suitable replacement in such a short period of time.

Keeping this in mind, the R’s simply have to hold firm if they receive any offers for Dykes or Willock when the window opens.

