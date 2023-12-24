Highlights QPR may struggle to keep their important players due to their position in the Championship table and interest from bigger clubs.

Chris Willock could be sold for a cut-price deal as his contract runs out in the summer, providing funds for QPR in the transfer market.

Sinclair Armstrong's future at QPR is uncertain as he has not signed a new contract, with Crystal Palace and Celtic reportedly interested in signing him.

QPR are a side that are sitting at the wrong end of the Championship table, and have a number of dilemmas to solve in the January transfer window.

With a number of players out of contract in the summer and gaining interest from some big clubs, QPR will have a fight on their hands to keep the most important players at the club.

New manager Mati Cifuentes will have a headache deciding what to do with his squad, as he battles to save the club from relegation and climb back up the Championship table.

Chris Willock could be sold as contract runs down

Despite their league position being near the bottom of the Championship, QPR have a number of players that are playing well below their level, and would benefit from a move to another club.

While they languish near the relegation zone, some of the players may be looking to jump ship elsewhere.

Chris Willock has been one of the standout players in a disappointing team this season, and had interest from Rangers in the summer.

With then-boss Michael Beale now in charge at Sunderland, a move to Wearside could be on the cards for the winger for a cut-price deal due to his contract running out in the summer.

This could be the last chance for QPR to make some money off the 25-year-old and help secure some funds to back Cifuentes in the transfer market in the New Year.

Sinclair Armstrong attracts attention from the Premier League

One of the top young stars in the QPR squad has yet to sign a new deal with the club, so the onus could be on QPR to sell Sinclair Armstrong in January.

Armstrong was offered a five-year deal earlier on in the season, but with no report on him signing the contract, it looks like he could be on his way out of Loftus Road.

The 20-year-old has been touted as a future Premier League by former manager Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked in earlier in the season ad replaced by Cifuentes.

Armstrong’s contract runs out at the end of the season, albeit with the option of an extra year. If he does not sign a five-year deal as offered by the club, QPR may be forced into selling the young forward in January, with Crystal Palace and Celtic reportedly interested.

While it is not exactly what QPR fans want to hear, it may be better to secure a transfer fee for a replacement for Sinclair than risk losing him on a free transfer in 18 months' time.

Cifuentes could sell Ilias Chair amid Leicester interest

Another QPR player whose future could be in doubt is Ilias Chair. The attacking midfielder has been ever present for QPR this season, playing the majority of minutes in a disappointing season for the R's.

However, the Moroccan is one of the players who could be sold in January, as Leicester City could renew the interest they had in the summer.

He was linked with a £6 million move to the Foxes in the summer, but with QPR's struggles in the league this season, he could go for a lower transfer fee than first reported.

However, the midfielder has claimed his is "100% settled" at his current club, which could hamper Leicester's' chances of signing the QPR star.