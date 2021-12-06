Williams starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Leyton Orient on Tuesday night

Swindon Town will be desperate to continue their unbeaten league run tomorrow evening as they face a fellow promotion in Leyton Orient at The Breyer Group Stadium, in what looks set to be an even tie.

Five points and four points currently separate the two sides, with Ben Garner’s men currently the side looking more likely to secure a top-seven spot at this stage with their game in hand.

For Kenny Jackett’s side, turning draws into wins has been their main problem despite their defeat against Northampton Town last time out, in what was only their third league loss of the 2021/22 campaign.

Quiz: Have Swindon Town ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Villa Park Yes No

However, they have only won six of their 19 league matches, consigning them to a place outside the play-offs as things stand. The heartening fact for Orient coming into this tie though is that most of these draws have come on the road, with five of these six victories occurring on their home patch.

For the Robins, they remain unbeaten in League Two away from home and will be hoping to continue that run, though they will know they could be punished if they aren’t on their A-game with tomorrow’s opponents rarely being beaten in all competitions in 2021/22.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s tie, we’re focusing on the visitors and selecting the starting lineup they may go with as they travel to the English capital.

Garner didn’t appear to have any fresh injury concerns from Saturday’s FA Cup game against Walsall adding to an already clean bill of health, so they will be at their strongest as they head into this tie.

Joe Wollacott starts between the sticks once again after featuring in the vast majority of his side’s games so far this season – and will be hopeful of winning his fifth league clean sheet in what looks set to be a tricky away tie against a capable side in Jackett’s men.

Sticking with the back three, Dion Conroy partners Akin Odimayo and Rob Hunt, with the latter doing a decent enough job in the centre to retain his place there.

This allows Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler Hayden to stay on the right-hand side as an attacking threat, having already recorded two assists in the fourth tier this season and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet at the weekend as he expertly converted a cross.

Taking the initiative to get himself in the middle like that must be commended, so well done to the 19-year-old for getting himself in the right place at the right time. Ellis Iandolo takes his place on the left once again.

Moving up the pitch, you would definitely fancy the Robins’ manager to go with something different seeing as he’s been pretty adaptable all season – and he may even go ahead and play for central players in midfield.

Jack Payne has proven to be a real asset with his eight goals in 18 league games this term – and he takes his place alongside Ben Gladwin who played a vital part in the second goal at the weekend – using his strength well and slotting in Harry McKirdy.

McKirdy may feel aggrieved to be left out of this lineup, but Louis Reed and Jonny Williams just pip him to the post as two very capable options in themselves.

They will be tasked with supporting Tyreece Simpson, who took his chance coolly at the weekend to increase his goal tally for the season.